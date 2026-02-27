Bauchi: Worsening insecurity forces residents to flee to Gombe

.As PIDAN condemns blocking of highways in protest against Plateau killings

.Tasks security agencies to upscale operations

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi and DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Attacks by over 10,000 bandits have forced residents to flee Gwana, Yalau, Digare, Futuk and Mansur communities of Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi state.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi stated this on Thursday, when he visited the internally displaced persons (IDPs) who are taking shelter at a government learning facility in Kashere, Gombe State.

The governor says the situation is very bad and sympathizes with the IDPs who are sheltered in a government learning facility at Kashere, Gombe State.

He called for an urgent intervention from the federal government, said “our people have been pushed out by about 10,000 well-armed bandits”.

According to him,the bandits are recruiting locals and outsiders, including former illegal miners.

He commended Gombe State’s governor for hosting the IDPs and vowed to work with security agencies to protect the affected communities.

“We’ll meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu tomorrow to get directives for the military and police to tackle the issue. We’ll use technology and other means to decimate the bandits”. The governor said.

Governor Bala then announced plans to recruit 2,000 youth into vigilante groups to be trained as forest guards, emphasizing community involvement in protecting themselves.

The Governor appreciated Kashere community for hosting the IDPs and apologized for any inconvenience caused.

According to the Governor, “this is the first time we’re facing this challenge, but we’ll overcome it.”.

Also, The President of the Plateau Initiative for the Development and Advancement of the Natives (PIDAN) , Amb. Nanpon Danjuma Sheni has expressed dismay over a growing trend of blocking public highways in Plateau State whenever there are outbreaks of violence in parts of the state.

Amb.Sheni made his position known in a statement issued to newsmen in Jos Thursday.

While condemning the continued attacks and killings of innocent Plateau citizens in their communities, PIDAN President noted that such acts are reprehensible and unacceptable.

He cautions against the resort to blocking highways, many of which are federal roads, as a form of protest or expression of grievance.

“Such actions not only obstruct lawful movement and economic activities but have, in some instances, led to the harassment, attack, and even killing of innocent travelers who have no connection whatsoever to the crises. This is deeply regrettable and unacceptable.

“Resorting to highway blockades and mob actions does not bring justice to victims nor does it address the root causes of insecurity. Instead, it portrays Plateau State and its peace-loving people in a negative light, both nationally and internationally, undermining ongoing efforts toward peace, reconciliation, and development”, Sheni stated.

PIDAN President tasked Plateau citizens, particularly the youth, to exercise restraint, remain law-abiding, and resist the temptation of taking the law into their own hands, no matter the provocation.

He equally calls on all community leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and stakeholders to intensify peace advocacy and discourage any form of collective punishment or retaliatory violence against innocent persons.

He charged security agencies to be more proactive, vigilant, and decisive in stemming the persistent attacks on innocent Plateau communities.

“The protection of lives and property remains the primary responsibility of government, and Plateau citizens deserve to live without fear in their ancestral homes.”

He emphasize the urgent need for the deployment and effective use of actionable, real-time intelligence by security forces to prevent attacks before they occur, swiftly apprehend perpetrators, and dismantle networks responsible for violence in the state.

According to him, “sustainable peace in Plateau State will not be achieved through reprisals or mob justice, but through the rule of law, professionalism of security agencies, and collective commitment to peaceful coexistence.

“PIDAN remains committed to working with all stakeholders to promote peace, justice, and development across Plateau State”, Sheni promised.

