Alleged terrorism: Court grants Malami, son N200m bail

The Federal High Court, Abuja has admitted former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN, and his son, Abdulaziz, to N200 million bail on charges bordering on alleged terrorism and illegal possession of firearms.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik granted the bail on Friday while ruling on the application argued by the defendants’ lead counsel, Mr Joseph Daudu, SAN.

The defendants, however, were ordered to be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

Some of the bail conditions included that the former AGF and his son must produce two sureties each in like sum.

One of the sureties must own landed property in Maitama or Asokoro in Abuja.

Justice Abdulmalik also ordered that the title documents of the properties should be deposited with the Deputy Chief Registrar of the court alongside valid international passports.

The judge ordered that the sureties must depose to affidavits of means and submit two recent passport photographs to the court.

In addition, Malami and his son were directed to deposit their international passports and recent passport photographs with the court.

The judge subsequently fixed March 4 for the commencement of trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the Department of State Services (DSS) had arraigned Malami and Abdulaziz on a five-count charge bordering on terrorism and unlawful possession of firearms.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/63/2026 and filed before the court in Abuja, Malami was accused of refusing to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers whose case files were allegedly forwarded to him while he served as AGF and Minister of Justice.

The defendants were also accused of warehousing firearms at their residence in Gesse Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi without lawful authority.

Specifically, the DSS alleged in count one that Malami knowingly abetted terrorism financing by failing to prosecute alleged financiers, contrary to Section 26(2) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In counts two to five, Malami and his son were charged with unlawful possession of a Sturm Magnum 17-0101 firearm, 16 Redstar AAA 5’20 live cartridges and 27 expended Redstar AAA 5’20 cartridges.

The offence, according to the prosecuting agency are contrary to, and punishable under relevant provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and the Firearms Act, 2004.

