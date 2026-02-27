AGE 2026: 11 thousand delegates converge in Lagos for prominence, job creation

IBRAHIM QUADRI

At least 11 thousand delegates are to converge in Lagos for the 2026 Africa Gaming Expo, AGE designed with a cross-border collaboration for job creation across African economies.

AGE is to further push gaming market to prominence and for job creation.

The Expo will be hosted by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a way of reinforcing the State’s position as Africa’s leading commercial, technology, and regulatory hub.

Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, Bashir Are made the disclosure during a press conference in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Other organizers who attended the briefing included, Charles Ekundayo CEO African Gaming Expo, Adenike Oyebamiji PRO/Chief Operating Officer, Africa Gaming Expo, Samuel Roland, Chief Operating Officer, LSLGA, Sheriff Olaniyan, Chairman Association of Nigeria Bookmakers (ANB) and Tamunopreye Tuadibofa Executive Secretary (ANB).

With the theme, “Africa’s Gaming Market: Frontier to Prominence,” the 3rd edition of Africa Gaming Expo (AGE), 2026 will take place between March 24 to 27, 2026.

The programme lined up include opening cocktail, conference and exhibitions, award night and regulators’ roundtable.

AGE is endorsed by Gaming Regulators Africa Forum(GRAF), Internal Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR), Association of Nigeria Bookmakers, Lagos State Government and Federation of State Gaming Regulators of Nigeria.

Are said, “Africa Gaming Expo (AGE) 2026, the continent’s premier gaming, lottery, and emerging-technology conference, returns to Lagos for its 3rd edition, convening regulators, policymakers, investors, operators, technology providers, and compliance leaders from across Africa and the global gaming ecosystem.

He explained that this year’s edition is capturing Africa’s decisive transition from an emerging frontier to a structured, investable, and globally significant gaming market.

He further stated that, “The theme reflects growing regulatory maturity, technology adoption, cross-border collaboration, and the increasing role of gaming in revenue diversification and job creation across African economies.

“AGE 2026 will feature high-level policy dialogues, regulatory and compliance workshops, technology and fintech showcases, investor forums, and cross-border partnership sessions. Key focus areas will include responsible gaming, AML/CFT compliance, digital payments, regulatory harmonisation, and the application of emerging technologies across gaming and lottery ecosystems.

“Building on the strong outcomes of its previous editions, the 3rd edition of Africa Gaming Expo is expected to attract thousands of delegates, including African and international regulators, financial-intelligence stakeholders, gaming operators, global suppliers, fintech innovators, and institutional investors.

“Africa Gaming Expo 2026 reaffirms Africa’s readiness to compete, collaborate, and lead—positioning Lagos as the gateway to a gaming market that has moved decisively from frontier to prominence,” Are stated.