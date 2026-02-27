2027: We’ll resist attempt by APC to destroy our party- Bode George

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George on Friday vowed not allow the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to destroy his party.

Also, George warned APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against engaging in electoral malpractice.

The Atona Oodua issued the warning during the inauguration of new PDP executives at the party secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos.

George cautioned the electoral body to exercise fairness and transparency, stressing that the commission lacks constitutional authority to impose leaders on political parties.

“In PDP, INEC cannot choose our leaders for us. Opposition parties will resist this irresponsible behaviour from the electoral umpire,” he said.

George criticised the conduct of a recent election, describing it as shambolic and mismanaged. He alleged that security agents disrupted voting at a polling unit in Abuja by firing tear gas and snatching ballot boxes.

“This is shameful and despicable,” he said.

Assuring members of a renewed PDP, George said anti-democratic elements within the APC would not be allowed to undermine the opposition.

*I repeat, we will never allow anti-democracy elements in APC to destroy our party.

“Our governors and lawmakers are being forced and threatened to defect, but we are not bothered because PDP is the only true national party in the country today. APC is just a coalition of strange bedfellows,” he said.

He contrasted PDP’s internal processes with those of the APC, arguing that the opposition party conducted its ward, council, state congresses, and national convention transparently.

George urged party members to remain steadfast despite ongoing challenges, describing them as temporary.

“Nigerians are waiting for us in 2027. Remain in the party and work for its progress. If APC thinks it can repeat the same in 2027, Nigerians will shock them,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman of the party, Amos Fawole, expressed his strong commitment to the ideals of the party

Fawole noted that the inauguration was not merely a ceremonial transition, but also a solemn covenant, a collective agreement to reposition the party, reawaken hope among the people, rescue the state through purposeful, people-centred politics.

He said the event marked a significant step in the party’s shared resolve to free Lagos from political stagnation and to challenge governance that has fallen short of the people’s expectations.