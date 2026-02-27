2027: Fresh breath in Lagos as PDP gets new Exco

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has taken a bold step toward political resurgence with the inauguration of its newly elected State Executive Committee, an event widely described as colourful, well-attended, and filled with renewed optimism for the future of the party.

Party leaders, stakeholders, members, and supporters gathered in a vibrant atmosphere that reflected unity of purpose and a shared determination to reposition the PDP as a formidable political force in Lagos State.

The emergence of the new executive, led by Dr. Amos Fawole, signals what many observers see as a fresh chapter anchored on strategic planning, grassroots mobilisation, and inclusive leadership.

In a separate interview with newsmen, the newly sworn-in Publicity Secretary, Prince Dr. Christopher Odianarewo, expressed deep appreciation to the entire PDP family for the confidence reposed in the new leadership.

He described the inauguration as a collective victory for party faithful who have remained steadfast through challenging political seasons.

Prince Odianarewo noted that the new EXCO is committed to rebuilding party structures, strengthening internal democracy, and expanding the PDP’s reach across all local government areas and wards in Lagos State. He emphasised that unity, discipline, and purposeful engagement with citizens would define the administration’s approach.

According to him, the leadership under Dr. Fawole is focused on presenting credible alternatives to governance, addressing socio-economic concerns, and restoring public trust in people-centred politics. He assured Lagosians that the PDP is prepared to offer pragmatic solutions to pressing economic and security challenges affecting residents.

“The support we have received from party members is overwhelming,” he stated. “This new executive represents hope, renewed energy, and a clear resolve to reposition our great party for victory. We remain committed to engaging Lagosians meaningfully and providing leadership that prioritises their welfare.”

He further assured that the PDP would intensify grassroots mobilisation, policy engagement, and constructive opposition, adding that the party is determined to “rescue Lagos through responsible governance, accountability, and inclusive development.”

The inauguration ceremony closed with renewed calls for unity across party lines, as stakeholders urged members to remain focused on the broader goal of strengthening democratic governance in Lagos State.

With a revitalised leadership structure and renewed enthusiasm among members, the PDP appears poised to reassert its presence in the political landscape, signalling what supporters describe as the beginning of a renewed movement toward a greater Lagos.