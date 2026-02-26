Women Affairs Minister Hosts OGFZA MD, Seeks Partnership For Clean Cooking, Green Energy Transition

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

Honourable Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim fsi, has called for strategic collaboration and partnership with the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) to advance women’s economic empowerment, clean cooking initiatives and inclusive energy transition.

The Minister made this call when she received the Managing Director of OGFZA, Bamanga Usman Jada, on a courtesy visit to her office in Abuja.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ahmed Lawan Danbazau.

The Minister described the MD as a high achiever, commending the Authority for its impressive record in attracting investments and promoting industrial development in Nigeria.

According to her, the special economic zone model adopted by the Authority which is globally recognized and has proven beyond reasonable doubt to accelerate economic growth and attracting over 50 billion US dollars in investment is no small feat.

The Minister announced that one the matching orders she got was for her to put money in women’s hand under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.She noted that once women are empowered, 90 percent of societal issues will be fixed including, insecurity, because social vices will be tackled at family level and will not escalate to become national challenge.

The Minister emphasized that beyond capital inflow, the real impact of Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority lies in technology transfer, job creation and human capital development.

“What is most commendable is that this model does not only attract billions of dollars, it transfers technology, builds infrastructure, protects jobs and develops local capacity which are critical elements for sustainable national development,” she added.

Hajiya Imaan Suleiman described the visit as timely, as the Ministry was carrying out a comprehensive programme on clean energy transition inline with Mr President initiative in this regard.

The Minister noted with joy that women are now labour providers across key sectors, citing Agro economy where women drive it to about 70 percent, adding that the partnership will help to set standards on the global stage.

Hajiya Imaan Suleiman commended the MD for gender inclusivity and balance in the Authority, observing that the MD came with more women than men. ” It means you know the benefits of clapping with two hands”.

Earlier in his remarks, the OGFZA Managing Director, Banana Usman disclosed that from inception to date, the Authority has attracted over $50 billion in investments, positioning Nigeria as a competitive destination for global oil and gas investments.

“We are pioneers when it comes to investment promotion. This economic concept has been successfully adopted in countries like China, India, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It has proven to be one of the most acceptable and effective economic growth models globally,” Jada said.

He noted that many roles previously reserved for expatriates are now being filled by Nigerians within the free zones, reflecting significant capacity building and knowledge transfer.

“Today, most of the positions that were once exclusively handled by foreign experts are being managed by Nigerians. We are building expertise and retaining value within our country,” he stressed.

Jada highlighted OGFZA’s deliberate focus on inclusivity, particularly women’s engagement in the workforce. He cited the commissioning of a $150 million APM Terminal facility where women constitute about 70 percent of the workforce.

“We are promoting human development and inclusivity. Women are being skilled and empowered to take up strategic roles across the value chain,” he said.

He further revealed that investors operating within the zones are mandated to present corporate social responsibility plans, including women and youth development initiatives.

The MD congratulated the Ministry of Women Affairs for having Imaan Suleiman as Minister describing her asa technocrat per excellence. “She is one of our best from the North, she has proved that she is more than outstanding. We are very proud of you”, she said.