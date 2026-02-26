The Psychology of the sunk cost fallacy in scams

The Sunk Cost Fallacy is a cognitive bias that compels individuals to continue an endeavor once an investment in money, effort, or time has been made, even when the current costs outweigh any potential benefits. While this bias frequently plagues business decisions and failing relationships, its most predatory application is found in modern scams. Fraudsters do not just steal money; they hijack human psychology to ensure the victim keeps paying.

1. The Trap of Incremental Commitment

Most scams do not begin with a request for a life-saving sum. Instead, they utilize the “foot-in-the-door” technique. A victim might start by paying a small “processing fee” or “activation tax.” Once that initial payment is made, the psychological landscape shifts.

The victim is no longer an observer; they are an investor. When the scammer inevitably demands a second, larger payment, the victim faces a painful choice:

Stop now and admit the first payment was a mistake (loss).

Pay more in hopes of “unlocking” the original investment (hope).

2. Cognitive Dissonance and Self-Justification

At the heart of the sunk cost fallacy lies cognitive dissonance—the mental discomfort experienced when holding two conflicting beliefs. A victim must reconcile the belief “I am a smart, rational person” with the mounting evidence that “I am being defrauded.”

To resolve this tension, the brain often chooses the path of least resistance: self-justification. The victim convinces themselves that the situation is legitimate because admitting they were fooled is too damaging to their self-esteem. They continue to send money not because they truly believe the scammer’s story, but because they are protecting their own identity as a competent decision-maker.

3. The “Near-Miss” and the Illusion of Progress

Scammers are masters of creating an illusion of progress. In “pig butchering” scams (long-term investment fraud), victims often see fake dashboards showing massive returns on their “crypto investments.”

When the victim tries to withdraw their funds, they are met with “liquidity issues” or “IRS fines.” Because the victim “sees” a massive profit on their screen, the additional fees feel like a small hurdle to clear. The psychology of the near-miss—the feeling that success is just one more payment away—prevents the victim from walking away.

4. The Role of Emotional Escalation

As the financial stakes rise, so does the emotional intensity. Scammers often use urgency and isolation to cloud judgment. By the time a victim has lost thousands, they are often in a state of “loss aversion” panic.

“Losses loom larger than gains.” — Daniel Kahneman

The pain of losing $10,000 is psychologically more intense than the joy of winning $10,000. To avoid the finality of that loss, the victim will take increasingly irrational risks, such as draining retirement accounts or taking out loans, hoping for a “break-even” moment that will never come.

The Bible often addresses the wisdom of walking away from a bad path and recognizing that true value isn’t found in worldly “investments.”

On Admitting Error and Stopping

The Sunk Cost Fallacy thrives on pride. Scripture encourages the humility required to pivot. Proverbs 22:3 – “The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and pay the penalty. Wisdom is knowing when to stop, regardless of how far you’ve already walked in the wrong direction.

Proverbs 27:12 – (Similar to 22:3) Reinforces that staying the course when you see “evil” or “danger” isn’t loyalty; it’s folly.

On Prioritizing Truth over “Sunken” Wealth

Scams often target our desire for quick gain. The Bible reminds us that losing money is better than losing your peace or integrity.

Luke 12:15 – “Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; life does not consist in an abundance of possessions.” If you are staying in a scam to “save” your money, remember your life’s value isn’t tied to that bank account balance.

Philippians 3:13-14 – “…Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead…While Paul was speaking of spiritual growth, the principle applies: you cannot move toward a healthy future if you are tethered to the losses of the past.

On Deception and Discernment:

Ephesians 5:6 – “Let no one deceive you with empty words…” Once you recognize the “empty words,” the “sunken” time no longer matters. The deception nullifies any obligation to continue.

Conclusion

The sunk cost fallacy transforms a one-time mistake into a life-altering catastrophe. It feeds on our innate desire for consistency and our fear of regret. Understanding this mechanism is the first line of defense; recognizing that money already lost is gone—regardless of future actions—is the only way to break the cycle and stop the bleeding.

Pst Schugger Ezenwa Onyeukwu PhD

Is the founder and lead Pastor at Grace Revolution international ministry Lagos Nigeria.