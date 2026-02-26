Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Pays Familiarisation Visit To Army Headquarters

….Pledges Ministry’s support to the military towards achieving its mandate.

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

In a strategic move towards strengthening civil -military synergy between the Army Headquarters and the Ministry, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence Mr Richard Pheelangwa has paid a strategic familiarization visit to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu on Thursday, 26th February, 2026 at the Army headquarters in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary informed that the visit was to strengthen institutional engagements with the Army and reiterated the Ministry’s determination to resolving administrative bottlenecks, ensuring budgetary performance and execution, timely delivery of services, as well as transparent procurement process.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Enderline Chukwu, DD Information and Public Relations , For: Director Information and Public Relations.

Pheelangwa further stated that the Ministry is committed towards supporting the Military to achieve its national goals of protecting lives of the citizens in the most effective and efficient manner.

He also emphasized on welfare, human capital development and the effort of the Ministry in engaging with Defence Industry Corporations of Nigeria (DICON) for more positive outcomes.

In response, the Chief of Army staff, Lt. Gen. W. Shaibu highlighted the need for expansion of the Aviation wing of the military for timely response. It is among the enablers for military operations, increase in the number of Armed drones, timely releases of Capital budget, adequate accommodation facilities for newly recruited troops, permanent teaching staff in defence schools among others as some of the areas urgent attention is needed so as to enhance the Military’s combat efficiency and effectiveness.

He however assures of the Army’s full cooperation with the Ministry for the attainment of the desired national goal.

Present at the event from the Ministry were; the Director of Press and Public Relations, the Director Army Affairs and Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters.