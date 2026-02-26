Ogun CJ underscores important roles of judiciary in sports development

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

The Chief Judge of Ogun State, Hon. Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, has disclosed that the judiciary plays a critical role in sports development by providing a legal framework that ensures accountability, protects the rights of stakeholders, and resolves disputes that internal sporting bodies cannot finalize.

Justice Dipeolu spoke on Wednesday at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Kuto, Abeokuta at a novelty football match between Ogun State Judiciary Workers and members of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as part of activities marking the 50-year anniversary of Ogun State Judiciary.

The Chief Judge noted that whilst sports often operate under self-regulatory “private” systems, judicial intervention is essential when these systems fail to uphold universal principles of natural justice and fair play.

According to her, the judiciary roles can be categorized into four which includes: Oversight of Sports Governing Bodies (SGBs), Protection of Athletes’ Rights, Resolution of Complex Disputes, and Promotion of an Enabling Legal Environment.

She emphasized that the judiciary acts as a check on the powers of sports organizations to prevent arbitrary decision-making and corruption such as accountability, judicial review and governance reform.

“Courts ensure that Sports Governing Bodies (SGBs) act within their own regulatory frameworks (intra vires) and do not abuse their monopolistic power over athletes’ livelihoods.

“In landmark cases, the Judiciary has directly intervened to suggest structural changes to governance models, including age limits for officials and clear divisions between administrative and commercial operations. There is an increasing push in 2026 for SGB decisions to be subject to judicial review, particularly when they exercise public-like functions or receive substantial government funding.”

She further disclosed that, judicial systems provide a “last hope” for athletes whose rights may be infringed upon by powerful federations.

“Courts safeguard fundamental rights, including dignity, physical health, and protection against discrimination. Through doctrines like “restraint of trade,” the judiciary has historically struck down unduly restrictive transfer systems that prevented athletes from seeking new employment.

“The judiciary ensures athletes have a right to a fair hearing and that disciplinary actions, such as doping bans, follow the rules of natural justice.”

The CJ posited that while most sports disputes are settled through private arbitration (like the Court of Arbitration for Sport), the Judiciary remains the final arbiter for complex legal issues.

“Courts interpret and enforce multi-faceted agreements, including player contracts, broadcasting rights, and sponsorship deals. The Judiciary protects the commercial value of sports by adjudicating cases involving image rights, trademarks, and “passing off” (misleading consumers about endorsements).

“Judicial rulings have been used to legally distinguish between “games of skill” (like poker) and gambling, allowing such sports to be played freely without unnecessary restrictions.”

Highlighting the contribution of judiciary sports development in Ogun State, Justice Dipeolu said the judiciary has annually organized Chief Judge’s cup, a football match between the lawyers and judiciary workers, a table tennis competition, darts and Ayo Olopon.

She said his predecessor, Hon. Justice Olopade established a sport arena at Isabo High Court to encourage judiciary staff to engage in healthy living through sports participation.

Meanwhile, in the final football match, Ogun State Judiciary Workers beat the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) with a courtesy goal from Fidelis Patrick.