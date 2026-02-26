NUPRC sets Friday deadline for 2025 licensing round registration, pre-qualification

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), says the registration and submission of applications for Pre-Qualification under the Nigeria 2025 Licensing Round will close at 4.30 p.m. on Friday, February 27.

The NUPRC, in a statement signed by its management, said the notice was in accordance with Section 11.2 of the Licensing Round Guidelines.

“All applicants are advised to ensure full compliance with the stipulated submission requirements within the prescribed timeline,” it said.

The NUPRC had in Dec. 1, 2025 announced the official commencement of the Nigeria 2025 Licensing Round, marking another major step in the Federal Government’s drive to enhance the sector.

The bid round offers 50 oil and gas blocks, comprising 15 onshore, 19 shallow-water, 15 frontier acreages and One deep offshore to boost reserves, production and gas development.

The bid aims to attract 10-15 billion dollars in investment and add up to two billion barrels to national oil reserves over the next decade, boosting production, jobs, and naira stability.

According to the commission, the 2025 licensing round will last for approximately six months, adopting a two-stage bidding process for the award of the blocks, comprising a qualification stage and a bid stage.