26.9 C
Lagos
February 26, 2026
Trending now

African Energy Chamber and Venezuelan Petroleum Leadership Forge Structured Hydrocarbon Partnership

Nigeria ripe for state police, as soon as practicable–Information Minister

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Pays Familiarisation Visit To Army Headquarters

Women Affairs Minister Hosts OGFZA MD, Seeks Partnership For Clean Cooking, Green…

From Dinner to Spontaneous Trips, PalmPay Couples Show How Love Is Funded…

Lafarge Africa PLC hits ₦1.1 trn revenue milestone as Profit Before Tax…

NUPRC sets Friday deadline for 2025 licensing round registration, pre-qualification

INEC reschedules Osun guber election

Adeleke’s free health scheme reducing death rate among pensioners in Osun— NUP

Master Plan 2026-2030 ‘ll strengthen Nigeria’s drug control efforts – Marwa

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

NUPRC sets Friday deadline for 2025 licensing round registration, pre-qualification

by Editor08

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), says the registration and submission of applications for Pre-Qualification under the Nigeria 2025 Licensing Round will close at 4.30 p.m. on Friday, February 27.

 

The NUPRC, in a statement signed by its management, said the notice was in accordance with Section 11.2 of the Licensing Round Guidelines.

 

“All applicants are advised to ensure full compliance with the stipulated submission requirements within the prescribed timeline,” it said.

The NUPRC had in Dec. 1, 2025 announced the official commencement of the Nigeria 2025 Licensing Round, marking another major step in the Federal Government’s drive to enhance the sector.

The bid round offers 50 oil and gas blocks, comprising 15 onshore, 19 shallow-water, 15 frontier acreages and One deep offshore to boost reserves, production and gas development.

 

The bid aims to attract 10-15 billion dollars in investment and add up to two billion barrels to national oil reserves over the next decade, boosting production, jobs, and naira stability.

 

According to the commission, the 2025 licensing round will last for approximately six months, adopting a two-stage bidding process for the award of the blocks, comprising a qualification stage and a bid stage.

Related posts

Oil industry group, PETAN honours SNEPCo MD with Award of Excellence

Editor

NNPCL is engaging partners in revamping national refineries —-Ojulari

Editor

Bellazir Energy Ltd set to revolutionize fuel supply in Nigeria with official launch

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO