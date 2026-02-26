Nigeria ripe for state police, as soon as practicable–Information Minister

.As Presidency backs special c’ttee’s drive against social vices in schools

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has reiterated the Federal Government’s strong commitment to the establishment of State Police, declaring that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is determined to see the reform become a reality once the necessary legal framework is secured.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), led by its Chairman, Major General Chris Olukolade (Rtd), at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister stressed that decentralised policing has become imperative in addressing Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

“It is the desire of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that we have State Police as soon as it is practicable in this country. The time has indeed come for that,” the Minister stated, noting that the President has already appealed to the National Assembly to put the appropriate legislation in place.

The Minister explained that strengthening the country’s internal security structure must go hand-in-hand with strengthening national communication systems, particularly in an era where crises are shaped not only by events but also by the rapid spread of information.

“In today’s digital age, crises are no longer only defined by events, but also by how information spreads as fast as it does. Digital innovation is therefore central to timely, accurate and coordinated communication, especially during moments of national importance,” he said.

The Minister welcomed the Centre’s proposals, including the establishment of a National Crisis Communication Hub and a Crisis Communication Performance Index, describing them as initiatives that align closely with the Ministry of Information and National Orientation’s core mandate. He assured the delegation that the Ministry would carefully study the report of the November 2025 National Symposium on Digital Innovation and Crisis Communication and explore areas where its recommendations can complement ongoing Federal Government reforms.

He further emphasised that while artificial intelligence, social media and other digital tools are indispensable in modern communication, they must be deployed responsibly, honestly and patriotically, balancing freedom of expression with national interest and public trust.

Earlier in his remarks, Major General Olukolade (Rtd) expressed appreciation to the Minister for his support and encouragement toward advancing crisis communication reforms in Nigeria. “Your gesture added so much weight and the necessary authority and integrity to a gathering that brought together spokespersons, technology experts, security personnel, scholars and media professionals from across the country,” he said, referring to the National Symposium held in November 2025.

The Chairman noted that the symposium produced comprehensive and actionable recommendations to modernise Nigeria’s crisis communication system through stronger infrastructure, enhanced capacity, and inclusive governance. He appealed for the Minister’s endorsement of the proposed National Crisis Communication Hub and the performance index framework, which he described as critical to real-time monitoring, to coordinated responses to misinformation, and to strengthening institutional accountability.

The Minister commended the Centre for its role in fostering inter-agency collaboration, research, training and media monitoring, including its monthly Strategic Communication Inter-Agency Policy Committee meetings conducted in partnership with the Office of the National Security Adviser. He reiterated that the government cannot work alone and welcomed constructive engagement with credible civil society organisations and professional bodies to strengthen Nigeria’s communication architecture.

In attendance were the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam, Director, Public Relations and Protocol, Suleiman Haruna, PhD, the Special Assistant, Administration, to the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Dr Sunday Baba, FNIPR, Rear Admiral Aminu Almu, Director Admin, Centre for Crisis Communication, Commodore Kabir Aliyu, Executive Secretary, Centre for Crisis Communication, Alh. Yushua’u Shuaib, founder of PRNIgeriger, and other top management staff

However, The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has reaffirmed the Presidency’s support for the Special Committee on Campaign Against Social Vices in Secondary and Tertiary Institutions, describing its mandate as critical to Nigeria’s future.

Gbajabiamila gave the assurance, Thursday, during a meeting with members of the committee led by its chairman, Professor Jerry Ugokwe at the State House, Abuja.

He expressed confidence in the integrity and capacity of the committee, noting that its designation as a “special committee” underscores the importance of its assignment, which centres on the wellbeing and moral development of young Nigerians.

The Chief of Staff warned that rising social vices among youths constitute a growing national concern, stressing that although young people are often described as the future, deliberate and coordinated action is required to secure that future.

According to him, many of the Federal Government’s ongoing reforms are forward-looking and targeted at the younger generation, cautioning that failure to properly guide and support youths could undermine the long-term gains of those reforms.

Gbajabiamila emphasised that tackling the menace requires a whole-of-society approach involving parents, teachers, religious leaders, communities and relevant institutions. He noted that the challenge has assumed near-pandemic proportions globally.

“It takes a community to raise a child, it’s not just about the parents anymore, it’s about the clergy, your neighbour, the teachers, so we all stand in locus parentis for the children.

“We cannot sit-back and do nothing and expect this country to grow or develop if you do not start from the foundation”, he noted.

He also underscored the strong link between law and morality, describing moral re-orientation as fundamental to addressing social vices in schools and campuses.

The Chief of Staff highlighted that government of the day has introduced policies and reforms targeted at youths and encouraged them to take advantage of the windows of opportunities offered.

While urging the committee to think innovatively and adapt to changing realities, Gbajabiamila drew from his experience of engaging students directly through school visits, saying such interactions have produced positive feedback.

He assured the committee of the Federal Government’s readiness to collaborate, adding that efforts would be made to mobilise support from corporate organisations through Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and to explore possible budgetary provisions.

As a demonstration of personal commitment, he announced a ₦50 million seed donation to support the committee’s work, to be released in two tranches beginning with ₦25 million. He further assured members that his office would remain open for sustained engagement.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Professor Jerry Ugokwe, expressed appreciation for the audience and for the vision behind the committee’s establishment.

He said the initiative reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to confronting social vices among Nigerian students through a structured presidential intervention, describing youth moral wellbeing as a national priority requiring sustained institutional attention.

Professor Ugokwe explained that the committee’s mandate includes identifying and addressing social vices in schools, promoting discipline and responsible leadership, and collaborating with institutional authorities and security agencies to combat cultism, drug abuse, examination malpractice, cybercrime and related offences.

He added that the committee is also responsible for organising sensitisation campaigns and recommending policies to strengthen student welfare, campus security and academic excellence.

The chairman noted that since its inauguration, the committee has moved from policy to action, successfully holding major engagements in Edo and Kwara States as part of its nationwide drive.

He therefore appealed for the Chief of Staff’s strategic backing and stronger institutional ownership, including approval and logistical support for a proposed grand national launch of the campaign at the State House Conference Hall.

Professor Ugokwe assured the Presidency of the committee’s commitment to transparency, measurable outcomes and sustained stakeholder engagement.

Also speaking at the event, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, Comrade Sunday Asefon, who led members of the committee to the State House, highlighted the urgency of the intervention, citing a tragic case of a university student whose death was linked to drug intoxication.

He said such incidents underscore the need for a coordinated national response to rising social vices among young people.

According to Asefon, the committee was deliberately structured as a multi-stakeholder platform bringing together education authorities, religious leaders and other critical actors to drive holistic value reorientation among students.

He disclosed that following the committee’s inauguration, his office engaged the Federal Ministry of Education, which subsequently made a budgetary provision for the committee in the 2025 fiscal year, describing it as a useful starting point.

Despite limited resources, Asefon noted that the committee has already conducted programmes in Edo and Kwara States and is planning a larger national engagement in Abuja.

He therefore appealed for stronger institutional support, stressing that the committee’s work aligns closely with the administration’s broader youth development and nation-building agenda.