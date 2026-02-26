Newly sworn in judges urged to uphold principles of justice, fairness , integrity in discharging their duties

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The newly sworn in judicial officers in Taraba State have been charged to uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and integrity in the discharge of their duties.

The Taraba State Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas, stated this while swearing in a new High Court Judge, two Khadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal, newly appointed Special Advisers, and inaugurating members of the Persons Living with Disabilities Commission, stressing that the judiciary remains the bedrock of democracy.

The ceremony, held at the Exco Chamber, TY Danjuma House in Jalingo, attracted top government functionaries, members of the judiciary, political stakeholders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other dignitaries from across the state.

The Governor urged the new High Court Judge and Khadis to dispense justice without fear or favour, noting that public confidence in the legal system depends largely on their commitment to the rule of law.

He also administered the oath of office to the newly appointed Special Advisers, tasking them to deploy their wealth of experience and expertise in advancing the administration’s development agenda.

According to him, their appointments were based on merit and their proven capacity to deliver results that will positively impact the lives of the people.

Dr Agbu Kefas described the occasion as a major milestone in his administration’s commitment to strengthening the judiciary, enhancing governance, and promoting inclusivity in the state.

One of the newly sworn-in Special Adviser and the immediate past Executive Chairman of Jalingo Local Government, Dr. Aminu Jauro Hassan on his Facebook page, appreciated the Governor for the confidence reposed in him, adding that the Governor’s leadership and vision for the state will continue to inspire them to give their best.

“I am grateful to His Excellency, Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas, for the confidence reposed in me.

Your leadership and vision for a progressive Taraba continue to inspire us to give our very best.

“My swearing-in ceremony as Special Adviser on Development Partners and Donor Organizations to the Executive Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas is a welcome development.

“I accept this responsibility with deep humility, gratitude, and a strong sense of duty to the good people of Taraba State.

“This appointment is not just a title it is a call to service, a call to build bridges, strengthen partnerships, and attract meaningful collaborations that will drive sustainable development across our state – he said.

Those sworn in include, Justice Mansura Bargami as Judge of the High Court, Khadi Aliyu Yaya Abubakar and Khadi Yakubu Mohammed as Khadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal.

In a similar development, Governor Dr Abgu Kefas has inaugurated the Persons Living with Disabilities Commission.

Governor Kefas reiterated his administration’s resolve to ensure equal opportunities for persons living with disabilities.