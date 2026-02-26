Navy nabs 9 suspected oil thieves in A’Ibom

The Nigerian Navy has arrested nine suspected oil thieves involved in illegal bunkering activities in Akwa Ibom State.

The Commander of NNS Jubilee, Commodore Mohammed Manga, disclosed this while handing over the suspects and exhibits to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday.

He said the suspects were apprehended on February 23, 2026, by operatives of NNS Jubilee in collaboration with sister units, including Nigerian Navy Ship BONNY and Nigerian Navy Ship SHIRORO, while attempting to siphon crude oil from an offshore platform in the Asabo oil field. A wooden boat used in the operation was recovered.

“On Monday, February 23, 2026, NNS Jubilee, in collaboration with sister units, apprehended a wooden boat at an oil platform offshore Asabo and handed it over to Forward Operating Base Ibaka.

“The boat and its nine-man crew were intercepted while attempting to illegally siphon crude oil. The suspects were arrested without incident, and the boat and tools used were confiscated in line with regulations and operational procedures,” Manga said.

He explained that preliminary investigations confirmed the suspects were engaged in illegal bunkering, which undermines Nigeria’s economic stability, threatens maritime security, and causes environmental degradation.

Commodore Manga emphasised that NNS Jubilee has intensified anti-illegal bunkering operations, maintaining a high operational tempo through routine maritime patrols, intelligence-driven surveillance, and inter-agency collaboration.

“These patrols protect critical national assets, safeguard offshore and coastal infrastructure, and secure commercial maritime routes within our operational environment,” he said.

Receiving the suspects and exhibits on behalf of EFCC, Mr Taiwo Adetona stated that the Commission would conduct a thorough investigation to identify all individuals behind the economic crime, beyond the nine suspects.