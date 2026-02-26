Master Plan 2026-2030 ‘ll strengthen Nigeria’s drug control efforts – Marwa

L-R: Retired Assistant Commander General of Narcotics (ACGN) Ibiba Odili; Prof Ibrahim Abdu Wakawa, Head of Mental Health Department, University of Maiduguri; Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd); ACGN Ngozi Oguejiofor (rtd) and Mrs. Obot Bassey, Coordinator, NDCMP secretariat, NDLEA, when Prof Wakawa led the duo of Oguejiofor and Odili to submit an evaluation report on the implementation of the NDCMP 2021-2025 to Marwa at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday 26th February 2026.

The National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP 2026-2030) will strengthen Nigeria’s ongoing drug control efforts, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) has said.

Marwa stated this at the Agency’s national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday 26th February 2026 while receiving the final summative evaluation report on the performance of the NDCMP 2021-2025.

He said with the serious and holistic efforts being put into the preparations for the next master plan, its implementation, when finally produced, will have a significant positive impact on the nation’s public health and national security.

He commended the team of consultants led by Prof Ibrahim Abdu Wakawa, Head of Mental Health Department, University of Maiduguri, who worked on the evaluation of the implementation of the NDCMP 2021-2025 for doing an excellent work.

According to the NDLEA boss, “I must commend your commitment, diligence and the excellent job you have done on the evaluation of the NDCMP 2021-2025. Your acknowledgement of the successes recorded by the agency in the course of implementing the drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction pillars of the master plan is equally well appreciated. I want it on record that by the time the NDCMP 2026-2030 is fully ready and implemented, we’ll achieve much more under the renewed hope administration of President Bola Tinubu to the benefits of Nigerians and the country as a whole.”

Speaking earlier, Prof. Wakawa commended Marwa’s leadership that has led the agency to surpass most of the expectations listed in the 2021-2025 National Drug Control Master Plan.

He expressed confidence that the agency will bridge any identified gap especially in the area of drug demand reduction in the course of implementing the 2026-2030 master plan.

Prof. Wakawa was joined by two other members of his team: Mrs. Ngozi Oguejiofor and Mrs. Ibiba Odili who both retired as Assistant Commander General of Narcotics (ACGN) and headed the NDCMP secretariat at different times in the agency, according to Femi Babafemi Director, Media and Advocacy

NDLEA Headquarters Abuja.