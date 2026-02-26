Lafarge Africa PLC hits ₦1.1 trn revenue milestone as Profit Before Tax rises 170% to 411bn in 2025.

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable building solutions and manufacturer of premium cement brands, has announced a revenue milestone of N1.1 trillion in 2025, representing a 53% surge from N696.8 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Following a review of the results, the company recorded an increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) which rose from N100.1 billion in 2024 to a remarkable N273 billion representing a 173% increase. This outstanding performance is underpinned by volume-led growth, disciplined cost optimization across operations, enhanced plant stability, improved distribution efficiency, retail expansion, and efficient financial management.

Operating profit increased from 193 billion in 2024 to N392 billion following strong top-line momentum and continued execution on cost and efficiency initiatives. Earnings per share grew from N6.22 in 2024 to N17 in 2025, representing an outstanding 173% increase.

Commenting on the results of the landmark year, Lafarge Africa CEO, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, said: “Our Full Year 2025 results are a testament of the effectiveness of our 4-point strategy, disciplined execution and relentless focus on value creation. Reaching the ₦1 trillion Net Sales threshold, a 53% year-on-year increase, marks a historic turning point for our Company. With a 103% surge in Operating Profit to ₦392 billion, we have demonstrated exceptional operating excellence. This 173% growth in Profit After Tax is the direct result of our focus on plant reliability, operational efficiency, and commitment to shareholder value.”

Alade-Akinyemi added: ‘Looking forward, with Huaxin’s collaboration and industrial expertise, we are excited about the year 2026 and the opportunities ahead. We maintain a prudent and agile approach to capital allocation and cost management while positioning the business to capitalize on emerging market opportunities. Our resilience, operational scale, and strategic clarity provide a strong foundation for sustainable growth and enhanced shareholder value.’’

The CEO expressed his appreciation to the company’s employees, customers, stakeholders, and investors for their continued trust. ‘Their partnership and support reinforce our commitment to delivering resilient performance and superior value creation”. He remarked.

Lafarge Africa has presented a robust and positive outlook for 2026. The CEO reaffirmed that the company’s priorities are focused on improving capacity utilization, enhancing value creation, embedding sustainability across operations, and top-notch industry-leading health and safety performance.

Recently, the company announced their plans to expand Ashakacem Plant in Gombe State and Sagamu Plant in Ogun State. Upon completion, Ashaka and Sagamu Plants’ total capacity will be 2MT and 3.5MT per annum respectively. After the expansion, the total capacity of Lafarge Africa will rise to 14.0MMT.

Lolu Alade- Akinyemi concluded: ‘Lafarge Africa Plc will continue to explore the volume opportunities in our markets, while sustaining prudent cost optimization. Our sustainability-driven growth model remains at the core of our long-term value creation strategy, underpinned by the continued execution of our strategic priorities.’

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Sub-Saharan Africa building solutions company, listed on the Nigerian stock Exchange, Lafarge Africa Plc is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa Plc has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State), with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

Lafarge Africa Plc leverages on its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in the building and construction industry in Nigeria