INEC upgrades BVAS to eliminate election result manipulation – Chairman

.Directs RECs to intensify voter education, sensitisation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has introduced critical technological safeguards to the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to eliminate electoral result manipulation.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and the inauguration of Dr Chukwu Joseph as the REC for Abia.

Amupitan stated that the upgrades were specifically designed to secure the result management system and ensure the integrity of data transmitted to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

“I must not fail to mention the improvement we have introduced in our result management system.

“We have identified that the greatest threat to our electoral process is not even the voting at the polling units but the actual collation of the results at several levels.

“We have introduced some safeguards to the BVAS system, which is to curb all manner of manipulation on the results that will be transmitted to IREV,’’ he said.

Amupitan said that with the upgrade, the presiding officer is required to capture and upload an image of the completed Form EC8A to the IReV.

He added that the presiding officer is also to enter the scores of each political party directly into the BVAS device.

“The BVAS system performs internal validation checks to ensure that the total votes entered do not exceed the number of accredited voters.

“The figures entered are mathematically consistent. Over-voting is automatically flagged and cannot be finalised,’’ he said.

Amupitan said that the upgrades were tested during the Saturday FCT Area Council election and the Kano and Rivers States Constituencies elections.

He noted that the results of the elections were uploaded to IREV and were found to be correct.

“As we speak, an average of 97 per cent of the results have been uploaded to IREV for the FCT Area Council election,’’ he said.

The INEC Chairman also disclosed that INEC would soon embark on the review of its regulations and guidelines for the 2027 election.

Amupitan also declared as false and untrue, an alleged manipulation of election result at the Kuroko Health Centre polling unit in Kwali Area Council, during the Saturday FCT area council election.

He explained that an investigation into the allegation that went viral online revealed a clerical error by a presiding officer, who recorded 122 for a party instead of 121.

“She also corrected the figures in words. It was the correct and accurate result that was subsequently duly entered into the collation form EC8B at the Ward Collation.

“The outcome of the investigation necessitated the FCT REC to issue a press release on that incident and a few other cases where there were alterations.

‘Although there is no perfect election, I must make it clear to you all that Nigerians are looking to us with heightened anticipation and scrutiny.

“I must emphasise that there is no room for error or excuse in this crucial process,’’ Amupitan said.

The INEC boss also disclosed that following the enactment of the Electoral Act 2026 on Feb. 13, the Commission would soon issue a revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Election.

He also announced that the Commission would soon commence a revalidation exercise to ensure a “thorough clean-up” of the voter register in order to strengthen the register’s integrity.

“The earlier notice was issued under the old law. With the introduction of the new Electoral Act, we have to make some adjustments and issue a revised Timetable for the 2027 general election.

“Mention must also be made of our voters revalidation exercise.

“The commission will soon embark on a thorough clean-up with a view to further sanitise and strengthening the integrity of the register ahead of the 2027 General Election,’’ he said.

Amupitan also noted that the second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) was still ongoing and wound continue until April 17.

“The entire CVR exercise is scheduled to span one year and will be concluded on Aug. 30,’’ he said.

Also, The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan has directed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) nationwide to intensify voter education and sensitisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Amupitan gave the directive on Wednesday in Abuja during a meeting with RECs and meeting with swearing-in of the new REC representing Abia, Dr Chukwu Chukwuemeka Joseph.

He also urged voters across the country to use available INEC platforms to identify their polling units (PUs) ahead of the 2027 elections.

The chairman noted that despite a modest improvement in voter turnout during the recent FCT Area Council elections, voter apathy remained a significant challenge that required “continuous, not episodic” engagement.

“Voter apathy still manifested in the turnout, although with modest improvement in the FCT.

“From 9.4 per cent in 2022, participation rose to approximately 15 per cent in this election, with over 239,000 voters casting ballots, as against 148,685 in 2022.

“There is still considerable work to be done to deepen voter engagement and confidence,’’ he said.

Addressing the public outcry over alleged “voter migration” in the FCT, Amupitan clarified that no voters were migrated in 2026.

He explained that the redistribution of voters’ initiative aimed at expanding access by decongesting 12,000 polling units and creating over 56,000 new ones nationwide, was done in 2022.

Amupitan explained that INEC did not move voters to a new community, saying the new PUs were located only a few metres away from the original ones within the same premises to reduce overcrowding and improve voter experience.

“In order to populate the newly created units, many of which initially had zero registered voters, about 6.7 million voters were redistributed from approximately 12,000 congested polling units to new 17,000 less congested ones across the country in 2022,’’ he said.

“In the FCT alone, 411 polling units were decongested, and about 580,000 voters were redistributed to 1,156 polling units. That exercise was carried out four years ago in 2022, not in 2026.

“The same voters in FCT voted in those polling units during the 2023 general election,’’ he said.

Amupitan recalled that during the mock accreditation on Feb. 7 in the FCT, INEC discovered that a few of the voters complained that their polling units were migrated in 2022 but they had difficulty in locating the new ones.

The INEC chairman also recalled that he immediately directed that fresh text messages and emails be sent to affected FCT voters ahead of the election, especially to voters’ whose polling units were migrated in 2022.

This, according to him, is to serve as a refresher to ensure that everyone willing to vote would locate their polling units with ease, especially for the benefit of those who did not vote in the 2023 general elections.

“The text messages/emails sent contained the Polling Unit Locator at https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/pu, which could help them locate the polling unit with ease.

“In addition, I directed that the voter register be displayed again at least four days in all the affected polling units so that voters could check their names ahead of the election in the FCT,’’ he said.

Amupitan said in spite of widespread publicity, display of the Register of Voters and the deployment of text messages and emails to affected voters in the days preceding the election, some voters still experienced difficulties locating their polling units.

He said that the development indicated that INEC policies might be sound and its intentions might be noble, “if citizens do not understand our processes, then the objective is only half achieved.’

“I therefore direct all RECs to intensify voter education and sensitisation in your respective states. Voter awareness must not be episodic. It must be continuous.

“Citizens must be encouraged to verify their polling unit details well ahead of elections, including through the commission’s online Polling Unit Locator at https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/pu.

“Where necessary, they should physically visit their polling locations before election day.

“We must begin to amplify this critical information now for the benefit of those who did not vote during the general elections in 2023 to locate their polling units ahead of time,’’ he said.