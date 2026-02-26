Breaking: INEC reschedules Osun guber election

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has rescheduled the Osun State Governorship Election to Saturday, 15th August 2026.

Daily Champion recalled that the election was earlier scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2026, for the state governorship election.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, on Thursday, the commission’s public relations office in Osun, Musa Olurode, stated that the remaining activities relating to the gubernatorial election will be conducted with strict adherence to the Electoral Act, 2026.

According to him, sequel to the official release by the National Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abuja, the Commission hereby notifies the general public, political parties, stakeholders, and the good people of Osun State that the Osun State Governorship Election earlier scheduled for Saturday, 8th August 2026, has been rescheduled to Saturday, 15th August 2026.

“The Commission notes that some activities in respect of the 2026 Osun State Governorship Election have already been successfully conducted in line with the approved Timetable and Schedule of Activities. However, the remaining activities will now be implemented strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026.

“The revised date is consistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act, 2026.

“The Commission reassures all stakeholders that the rescheduling does not in any way compromise its commitment to the conduct of a free, fair, credible, inclusive, and transparent election.

“The successful conduct of the forthcoming election remains a collective responsibility.

“The Commission in Osun State, under the leadership of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Mutiu Agboke, calls on political parties, candidates, security agencies, the media, civil society organisations, and the electorate to continue to cooperate with the Commission in ensuring peaceful elections that truly reflect the sovereign will of the people of Osun State.

“Further updates will be communicated in due course.”