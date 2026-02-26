I’ll complete all ongoing projects before end of my tenure -Gov Zulum

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has pledged to complete all ongoing projects before the end of his tenure as Governor of the state.

Zulum who disclosed this on Thursday at the first executive council meeting of the year at the Government House, Maiduguri, said completing all projects remains the cardinal objective of his administration.

Gov. Zulum while welcoming all the members of the Executive Council thanked them for contributing to the development of the state.

He said the main objective of his administration is to ensure the completion of all ongoing projects, aligning with the vision for the future as outlined in his advisory speech for 2026 Budget.

Zulum further said that the central point of the Executive meeting is to address the issue of security and pledged to do everything possible to protect the lives and property of citizens

He urged the council member not to hesitate to approve necessary expenditures related to security to sustain the current stability.

He further explained that government will focus on resettlement which will entails investing in medium and long-term sustainable solutions to address the needs of remaining individuals in local government councils.

Zulum emphasized the need to be placed on social security, with a commitment to providing social amenities and protection to the citizens.

He expressed sincere appreciation to all executive members for their dedication since the beginning of the journey and expressed confidence that they would end well together.

He also commended the media for their enthusiasm and support for his administration and the noble objectives of the state.

He said most of the journalists of the state had sacrificed their lives in following him to all knocks and cranies of the state despite the security challenges.