House of rep Committee on Renewable Energy, Public Hearing to investigate critical issues in Renewable Energy Sector held in Abuja

From left …Member of the Committee, Hon Fuad Ayode Laguda, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Iliyasu Abubakar, and Chairman of the House Committee on Renewable Energy, Hon Victor Afam Ogene. During the House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy, Public Hearing, to investigate Critical Issues in the Renewable Energy Sector, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

