February 26, 2026
2026 budget: Senate endorses N140bn SEDC proposal, demands accountability

Adamawa Assembly Speaker, 14 lawmakers resign from PDP

Custody dispute between ICPC and DSS stalls El-Rufai’s arraignment as court adjourns…

Conoil excites first set of Valentine promo winners with prizes

House of rep Committee on Renewable Energy, Public Hearing to investigate critical issues in Renewable Energy Sector held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo04

From left …Member of the Committee, Hon Fuad Ayode Laguda, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Iliyasu Abubakar, and  Chairman of the House Committee on Renewable  Energy, Hon Victor Afam  Ogene. During the  House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy, Public Hearing, to investigate Critical Issues in the Renewable Energy Sector, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

