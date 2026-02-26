February 26, 2026
Hon Amb Peter Uzokwe , briefs journalists on attempt to assassinate Mr Peter Obi in Edo held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo04

Hon Amb Peter Ifeanyi Uzokwe, member of the House of Representatives and aspirant of the African Democratic Congress [ADC], briefing the journalist on the attempt to assassinate Mr Peter Obi in Benin City Edo state, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

