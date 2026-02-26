Governor Kefas moves to end ASSU – TSU ongoing strike

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

In a decisive intervention aimed at safeguarding the future of higher education in the state, the Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas, on Wednesday convened a high-level meeting with the management of Taraba State University and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University Chapter, over the ongoing strike action declared by the union.

The crucial meeting, held at the Exco Chamber, TY Danjuma House in Jalingo, was summoned amid growing concern over the disruption of academic activities and its ripple effects on students, parents, and the state’s educational development.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Agbu Kefas described the strike as a major setback to the educational progress of Taraba State, stressing that the action threatens to undermine the gains recorded in the sector.

He noted that his administration has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the university’s growth and transformation.

“My passion for Taraba State and belief in education as a tool for development informed several strategic interventions at the institution which include the renovation of a students’ hostel, the construction of a 700-capacity lecture theatre, and the successful accreditation of several academic programmes, efforts he said were deliberately designed to reposition the university for excellence and competitiveness.

Beyond immediate interventions, Governor Agbu Kefas declared his intention to overhaul the university system to ensure improved standards, accountability, and long-term sustainability.

“The institution must begin to chart a path toward self-sufficiency, reducing overdependence on government funding.

According to him, universities must evolve into centres of innovation, research, and internally generated revenue, capable of sustaining their operations while maintaining academic standards.

Governor Agbu Kefas directed the union to call off the strike and immediately return to the negotiation table.

He assured them of his administration’s readiness to engage constructively and find lasting, mutually beneficial solutions.

In his remarks, the Head of Civil Service of the state, Dr Ahmed Hamidu Kara, briefed the gathering on progress made regarding the university’s pension scheme.

He outlined concrete steps taken by the government to address lingering concerns and establish a workable framework for staff retirement benefits.

According to him, about N235 million has been earmarked to settle 30 deceased staff and four retirees from the institution.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Mike Dio Jen, highlighted measures already being implemented to address some of the demands raised by ASUU.

Speaking, the ASUU Chairman, Dr Mbave Joshua Garba, explained that the strike action was driven by unresolved issues, including the pension scheme, backlog of salary arrears, and the Earned Academic Allowance, among others.

The Chairman of the University’s Governing Council, Ambassador Idris Waziri, lauded the Governor for his developmental strides within the institution and appealed to ASUU to suspend the strike in the interest of students and the state.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Sunday Bako, expressed appreciation for the Governor’s continued support, noting that the university community remains grateful for the administration’s sustained interventions and reform-driven agenda.

As discussions continue, many stakeholders see the Governor’s direct engagement as a critical step toward restoring academic stability and setting Taraba State University on a renewed path of reform, resilience, and growth.