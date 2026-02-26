From Dinner to Spontaneous Trips, PalmPay Couples Show How Love Is Funded Digitally

PalmPay users took to the #LoveWithPalmPay campaign to show how experiences are powered through seamless banking.

It’s the month of love and social media has been filled with couples showing affection with gifts. As digital payments become embedded in everyday life, the way relationships are planned, funded, and experienced is evolving.

Recent insights from SBM Intelligence 2025 ‘Love in the Air’ report show that despite economic pressures, most Nigerians still set aside dedicated budgets for Valentine’s Day, with the largest percentage planning to spend between N51,000 and N100,000, while less than 5% are willing to spend above N500,000. This growing intentionality highlights the need for platforms that help people manage their money more effectively, offering features like free transfers and tools that make it easier to send, track, and preserve funds while still showing up for meaningful moments.

Through the #LoveWithPalmPay campaign, PalmPay set out to show how the platform is enabling users to plan, pay, and celebrate meaningful moments with greater ease.

During the Valentine’s season, PalmPay invited couples across Nigeria to share their stories through the #LoveWithPalmPay campaign, celebrating how digital banking supports their individual expressions of love. The campaign saw strong participation, with many PalmPay couples submitting entries that showcased how they use the app to plan surprises, pay for outings, and stay connected through everyday transactions.

From these entries, four couples were selected, each showcasing how PalmPay has enabled fast and reliable transactions in key moments.

One video from @simply.omotoshan, one of the selected couples, captures the role of seamless payments in making their spontaneous moments possible:

She said in her entry video: “Our cutest money moment with PalmPay was when we planned our Valentine’s picnic and realized we had forgotten half of the things we needed; literally, half of everything. We rushed to the mall to get cakes, food, decorations, and all the essentials. When it was time to pay, we used PalmPay. The transaction was smooth, fast, and stress-free. In no time, we were done setting up our Valentine-themed picnic with everything perfectly ready. Honestly, all our experiences with PalmPay have been easy and satisfying, but this one is definitely our cutest money moment. Thank you, PalmPay.”

A testimonial from the fourth selected couple, Mohammed and his wife, reflects his excitement: “Hello PalmPay, thank you so much for selecting us as one of the winners of the #LoveWithPalmPay campaign. We truly appreciate this. My wife and I are very grateful. Thank you, PalmPay, for the love and support. We’re so happy and thankful for the N100,000 reward. We love you, PalmPay, and long live PalmPay. Thank you so much.”

Beyond the feel good stories, the campaign reflects a broader shift: fintech is no longer just about transactions, it’s about enabling experiences. Reliable payments, fast transactions, and accessible financial tools reduce the friction that can disrupt important moments, allowing users to focus on connection rather than logistics.

From paying for dinner to managing other expenses, PalmPay continues to demonstrate how digital financial services support modern relationships, proving that in today’s economy, love is not only felt, it’s funded digitally.