February 26, 2026
Trending now

Isaac Balami Varsity justifies Borno govt’s N12.9bn scholarship to 54 indigent students

APC rubbishes ADC’s claims of sponsoring violence

Ogun CJ underscores important roles of judiciary in sports development

Culture depends on deliberate commitment, it’s not self-sustaining – Prof. Wannang

AFC partners Ecobank, Soto Gallery to host 3rd edition of +234 Art…

Newly sworn in judges urged to uphold principles of justice, fairness ,…

CEPEJ-Africa launches multi-stakeholder peacebuilding dialogue to de-escalate recurring ethnic tensions in Warri

Attack on Peter Obi: Rep urges for caution over inflammatory statements

Governor Kefas moves to end ASSU – TSU ongoing strike

Catholic Bishops urge FG to adopt modern tech, end delays in terror…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Culture depends on deliberate commitment, it’s not self-sustaining – Prof. Wannang

by Peter Anayo06

—As Ngas nation gears up for 38th edition of Puusdung cultural festival

 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

 

The Vice Chancellor Federal University of Education, Pankshin, Prof. Noel Wannang, has stated that culture is not self-sustaining but depends on deliberate commitment by all and sundry.

Prof. Wannang made this known while speaking to newsmen on Thursday in Jos as part of preparations to usher in the Ngas Annual Festival of Arts and Culture — Puusdung 2026, scheduled to hold in April 2026.

Daily Champion reports that the Ngas annual cultural festival celebration marked 38th years anniversary.

Wannang who is the chairman of the Central Planning Committee (CPC)-Puusdung 2026 edition revealed over the years, “Puusdung has grown beyond a cultural gathering into a unifying force for our people at home and in the diaspora.

“It promotes peace, strengthens communal bonds, stimulates local enterprise, and contributes meaningfully to tourism and economic activity within our
communities.”

The festival, tagged “Ngas: Identity, Legacy and Continuity, the CPC chairman acknowledged it is a clarion call for Ngas people to reflect deeply on their roots, celebrate their heritage and intentionally secure their future.

“It is also a reminder that culture is not self-sustaining. It depends on deliberate commitment.

This edition, therefore, will ignite renewed hope, pride and responsibility for the Ngas people.”

Wannang further highlights main objectives of the festival which include: preserving and promoting Ngas cultural heritage through music, dance, traditional rites, arts, crafts, and exhibitions.

According to him, “Engaging our youths meaningfully by creating platforms for talent discovery, entrepreneurship, and cultural education.Fostering unity and reconciliation among our people and neighboring communities.

Attracting national and international attention to the cultural and tourism potential of our land.

“As we begin this journey toward April 2026, let Puusdung be a rallying point for peace, progress, and pride”, Wannang added.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

TETFUND , NSCDC partner to boost campus security , research

Peter Anayo

UniPort partners Int’l Institutions to train Nigerians in Chinese language

Peter Anayo

Over 80% of students record five credits as NECO releases 2025 SSCE external results

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO