Culture depends on deliberate commitment, it’s not self-sustaining – Prof. Wannang

—As Ngas nation gears up for 38th edition of Puusdung cultural festival

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Vice Chancellor Federal University of Education, Pankshin, Prof. Noel Wannang, has stated that culture is not self-sustaining but depends on deliberate commitment by all and sundry.

Prof. Wannang made this known while speaking to newsmen on Thursday in Jos as part of preparations to usher in the Ngas Annual Festival of Arts and Culture — Puusdung 2026, scheduled to hold in April 2026.

Daily Champion reports that the Ngas annual cultural festival celebration marked 38th years anniversary.

Wannang who is the chairman of the Central Planning Committee (CPC)-Puusdung 2026 edition revealed over the years, “Puusdung has grown beyond a cultural gathering into a unifying force for our people at home and in the diaspora.

“It promotes peace, strengthens communal bonds, stimulates local enterprise, and contributes meaningfully to tourism and economic activity within our

communities.”

The festival, tagged “Ngas: Identity, Legacy and Continuity, the CPC chairman acknowledged it is a clarion call for Ngas people to reflect deeply on their roots, celebrate their heritage and intentionally secure their future.

“It is also a reminder that culture is not self-sustaining. It depends on deliberate commitment.

This edition, therefore, will ignite renewed hope, pride and responsibility for the Ngas people.”

Wannang further highlights main objectives of the festival which include: preserving and promoting Ngas cultural heritage through music, dance, traditional rites, arts, crafts, and exhibitions.

According to him, “Engaging our youths meaningfully by creating platforms for talent discovery, entrepreneurship, and cultural education.Fostering unity and reconciliation among our people and neighboring communities.

Attracting national and international attention to the cultural and tourism potential of our land.

“As we begin this journey toward April 2026, let Puusdung be a rallying point for peace, progress, and pride”, Wannang added.