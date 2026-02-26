Conoil excites first set of Valentine promo winners with prizes

Excitement is building for customers of major oil marketing firm, Conoil Plc, has redeemed the prizes for the first set of winners in its ongoing Valentine Bonanza.

The promotion, which kicked off on February 14, continues to spread joy and rewards across participating retail outlets.

The first raffle draw, which was held on February 21, saw several lucky customers win ₦10,000 worth of free petrol each. The exercise was conducted transparently with members of the media witnessing the draws. The company disclosed that the promotion, which is still ongoing, will reward more customers and encouraged more Nigerians to participate so as to be among the next lucky winners.

A representative of Conoil Management lauded public response to the initiative, adding that it was designed to appreciate loyal customers for their continued patronage. “Our customers have responded impressively to the bonanza, with strong participation recorded across our stations,” the representative stated.

The second and final round of the promotion is now underway and will reward customers who purchase a minimum of 10 litres of petrol at any participating Conoil station in the grand finale raffle draw.

The grand finale is scheduled to take place on February 28 at 12 noon. Motorists in Lagos and Ogun states are encouraged to visit participating Conoil outlets to obtain their tickets and be part of the final draw as the Valentine celebration concludes.