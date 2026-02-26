Committee on Appropriation’s 2025 budget assessment session with Minister of Finance , Coordinating Minister of Economy, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation , Fiscal Commission held in Abuja

From left… Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, Rep. Makki Yalleman; House of Representatives Committee on Health Care Services, Rep. Alex Egbona and the Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on NELFUND, Rep. Emil Iyang, during the Committee on Appropriation’s 2025 budget assessment session with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy; Minister of Budget and National Planning and the Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday (25/2/26).

For a better society _______________________________ Follow us across our platforms: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/ You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2