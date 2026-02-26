CEO ,Palmetto Hotels felicitates DIG Adegoke

Mr. Anthony Palmer, CEO Palmetto Hotels and Group MD Palmer Global Marketing and Automobile Sales Inc, Atlanta Georgia USA has felicitated AIG Fayode Adegoke of Zone 2 Lagos, as he gets promoted to the rank of a DIG.

Mr.Palmer believes that the indelible mark he laid as a commissioner of police in Lagos and Zone 2 would help him crack crime at the national level “I want to officially congratulate DIG Fayode Adegoke,he remains one of the Police officers I respect so much,he’s very articulate, dedicated and committed to his job, he doesn’t see the police job as a government job that many treat with utmost flippancy, he does his job like a patriotic Nigerian who craves to see meaningful changes in the police force, I pray that God will help him to excell exceedingly with this elevation”.