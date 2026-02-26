Attack on Peter Obi: Rep urges for caution over inflammatory statements

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Against the backdrop of the recent attack on chieftains of the Africa Democratic Congress ADC including the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 General Elections Mr. Peter Obi, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon.Dr.Billy Famous Osawaru has called on supporters of the party bigwigs and the general public to avoid making inflammatory statements on the matter.

Osawaru the member representing Orhionmwon/ Uhunmwode Federal Constituency Edo State and a first time lawmaker in the green chamber of the National Assembly spoke on Thursday at a press briefing at the House Press Corps in Abuja

He said that the briefing is specifically to address the recent allegations made by Hon. Ifeanyi Peter Uzokwe a member of the House and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), regarding the attack on Peter Obi and ADC chieftains in Edo State.

He recalled that on Tuesday, 24th of February, 2026, the former presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, erstwhile National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, and some chieftains of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) were allegedly attacked by suspected gunmen in Edo State.

According to him, it is malicious and false to claim or even allege that former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, and members of his political camp were attacked by Edo State government officials or thugs sponsored by the Governor of Edo State or its officials.

He said; “This will be a misrepresentation of the fact.

While I acknowledge the gravity of the situation and strongly condemn any form of violence in the strongest terms, I would however, like to provide some context that seems to be missing from the narrative.

“Governor Okpebholo’s warning to Peter Obi was a genuine concern for his safety and wellbeing, given the unrest that followed Obi’s previous visit.

It’s a matter of public record that there were fatalities and widespread unrest during his last visit to Edo State, and the Governor’s primary responsibility is to ensure the safety of all citizens and visitors”.

The federal lawmaker said that the Edo State governor had regularly maintained that politically exposed persons are expected to at least notify relevant authorities ahead of serious public event in the state to enable adequate security coordination in the interest of public safety adding that it’s unfair to link the governor to this attack without concrete evidence.

He further said that they have seen no credible evidence to support these allegations, and it’s his position that such claims are baseless and politically motivated.

He added that the governor has nothing to gain from such an attack, and it is telling that those making these allegations have failed to provide any substance to back their claims.

Osawaru said that Governor Okpebholo’s administration is not and will never be in the business of attacking innocent Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliation.

He urges the public, the ADC and his colleagues to focus on facts, not fiction.

He also stated that Obi has every right to visit Edo or anywhere for that matter, but security concerns are valid too. Let’s not politicize this issue.

The people of Edo deserve peace and stability, not baseless allegations and inflammatory rhetoric.

The lawmaker who said that he and other likeminds are not dismissing the reported attack on Obi and other ADC party stakeholders added that they are demanding a thorough investigation, and are confident it will clear Governor Okpebholo’s name.

He also said that they are calling on all parties to allow the investigation to run its course and to refrain from making statements that could prejudice the outcome.