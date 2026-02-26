APC rubbishes ADC’s claims of sponsoring violence

.Says party on self-destruct mode.

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja Bureau Chief

The All Progressives Congress, APC has alleged that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has started reaping the consequences of its own actions and doing a great job of crippling itself.

The APC said that the ADC’s latest antics, including a press statement accusing the APC of a shooting incident in Edo State, are a perfect example of its desperation and lack of focus.

Barr Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, said in a statement on Thursday that the ADC’s claims are baseless and show a complete disregard for due process of law.

“By jumping to conclusions and accusing the APC, the party has declared itself the accuser, the investigator, the prosecutor, and the judge in its own cause,” the statement noted.

The APC distanced itself from the Edo incident, calling the ADC accusation “utterly delusional” and “senseless.”

The party said it is focused on its recent wins in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections, the Rivers and Kano states constituency elections.

Morka said the “ADC’s reference to ‘cases of acts of terrorism by the ruling APC is reckless and unjustifiable, revealing the party’s confusion and desperation for public sympathy.”

The APC condemned violence of any kind and called on law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident.

“The investigation should focus on the ADC’s internal struggles and violent clashes among its leaders. The party’s leaders are more interested in whipping up sentiments than addressing the real issues affecting Nigeria.

“The APC has no role or responsibility in the shooting incident and will not be distracted by the ADC’s antics. The party remains focused on building a stronger, more resilient, and prosperous country for all Nigerians.

“Nigerians are not fooled by the ADC’s tactics and recognize the party’s desperation. The APC is grateful for the solid support of Nigerians and appreciates the electorate’s vote of confidence in its leadership.

“The ADC’s latest claims are a sign of its own weakness and lack of direction. The party should focus on its internal issues rather than blaming others for its problems.

“The APC remains committed to its vision of a better Nigeria, and will not be swayed by the ADC’s baseless claims. The party’s recent wins are a testament to its strength and popularity.

“The ADC’s self-destruct mode is a result of its own actions, and it’s time for the party to take responsibility for its mistakes,” the statement concluded.