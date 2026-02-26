Adeleke’s free health scheme reducing death rate among pensioners in Osun— NUP

TUNDE ADELEKE , Osogbo

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Osun State chapter, has commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for the positive impacts of his administration’s free health scheme on pensioners, saying the initiative has significantly reduced death rate among retirees in the state.

Daily Champion recalled that Governor Adeleke directed the enrollment of over 25,000 pensioners into the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS) free of charge, in order to ensure that senior citizens receive quality healthcare.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday, the Osun State Secretary of NUP, Comrade Lawrence Aina JP, stressed that proper lifestyle management contributes to longevity but emphasized that poor pension payments in the past worsened the health of many retirees.

He added that the health scheme with over 20,000 pensioners enrolled so far, combined with the N25,000 pension increment approved by the Adeleke administration, has brought major relief to pensioners who previously earned as little as ₦350 to ₦750 monthly.

He said, “20,000 pensioners were enrolled, and we so monitored the number and we saw that the number is correct, we are grateful to the Governor of Osun State because our people are really enjoying the services of OHIS but we still have more members who are yet to be enrolled and they have been going there one by one, and government have been accommodating them on the issue of free health care.

It helps our pensioners very well, before now, some people are getting N350, N500, N750 you know within that reach, it is difficult for our people to go for medical treatment, but when the present government gave us additional 25,000 to what they are earning it gave us a sort of relief, it even reduced the death rate of people, so we are thanking the Governor for what he has done, in addition we have to thank the OHIS because we went there to complain that our deep well is not in good condition again. They gave us a free borehole which has been sunk and has been in operation since, so we are thanking the Executive Secretary of the OHIS and his team because they all cooperated. They paid for the borehole sunk without demanding money from the NUP, so we are grateful to them and the government.”

Meanwhile, a retired teacher, Ayodele Olusegun, while lauding Governor Adeleke said that during his years in active service, ignorance and the cost of care discouraged him from visiting hospitals, even when he had health issues.

He however noted that the introduction of free medical treatment for pensioners has completely changed his attitude toward healthcare and reduced his expenses significantly.