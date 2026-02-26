Adamawa Assembly Speaker, 14 lawmakers resign from PDP

15 lawmakers including the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Wesley Bathiya, have resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The mass resignation comes amid mounting reports that Governor Fintiri is finalising plans to leave the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in what observers describe as a strategic realignment ahead of 2027.

The coordinated move by the Speaker and the lawmakers signals what insiders say is a pre-emptive consolidation of political structures to smoothen the governor’s anticipated transition.