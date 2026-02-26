25.2 C
Lagos
February 26, 2026
Trending now

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 26, 2026

2026 budget: Senate endorses N140bn SEDC proposal, demands accountability

Adamawa Assembly Speaker, 14 lawmakers resign from PDP

Custody dispute between ICPC and DSS stalls El-Rufai’s arraignment as court adjourns…

Conoil excites first set of Valentine promo winners with prizes

JAMB completes automation of question-setting process

PTDF reaffirms commitment to indigenous research, technology devt.

Navy nabs 9 suspected oil thieves in A’Ibom

INEC upgrades BVAS to eliminate election result manipulation – Chairman

NECA commends CBN’s policy shift, calls for stronger support for the real…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Adamawa Assembly Speaker, 14 lawmakers resign from PDP

by Peter Anayo06

15 lawmakers including the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Wesley Bathiya, have resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The mass resignation comes amid mounting reports that Governor Fintiri is finalising plans to leave the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in what observers describe as a strategic realignment ahead of 2027.

The coordinated move by the Speaker and the lawmakers signals what insiders say is a pre-emptive consolidation of political structures to smoothen the governor’s anticipated transition.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Ibrahim replaces Yare as AMAC speaker as APC members dominate house

Peter Anayo

Gov Mbah joined APC to create more opportunities for Enugu people — Enugu SSG

Peter Anayo

ADC to APC: Defections can’t save you from defeat in 2027

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO