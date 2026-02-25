Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda boosts healthcare delivery – Mariya Mahmou

February 25, 2026
by Peter Anayo01

 

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has revealed that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has consistently demonstrated commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery and promoting policies that enhance the health and well-being of Nigerians.

This, according to her, is evidenced by the ongoing reforms to revitalize primary healthcare (PHC), expand health insurance coverage, improve health financing, and enhance workforce welfare.

Mahmoud made this assertion at the inaugural national health convention and round table 1.0, organized by the APC Medical Council at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

She hailed the leadership and members of the APC Medical Council for the initiative, noting that it aligned perfectly with the party’s vision of people-centered governance and sustainable development.

The Minister described the round table discussion as timely and urged participants to deliberate on issues that would improve PHC, maternal and child health outcomes, and address other lingering health challenges.

She emphasized the need to focus on practical, implementable solutions to accelerate progress toward Universal Health Coverage.

The Minister, however, affirmed that the administration remained fully aligned with the national vision and committed to supporting collaborative efforts to improve access, quality, and equity in healthcare delivery for all residents.

She added that, with President Tinubu’s full support, huge resources were being committed to strengthening the FCT healthcare system across the city and satellite towns.

Mahmoud, therefore, encouraged all stakeholders to translate the day’s discussions into measurable actions that would positively impact communities.

 

