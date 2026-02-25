Suspected vandal electrocuted in Anambra

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

An electricity firm in Anambra State, FirstPower Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (FPEDL) has confirmed the electrocution of a suspected vandal at Ogechukwu Street in Awka on Tuesday, 24th February, 2026.

According to a statement by the company’s Head of Communications, Izunna Okafor, preliminary reports indicate that a heavy explosion was recorded at a transformer substation within the area.

The statement read in part, “Upon further assessment, it was discovered that the explosion resulted from unlawful tampering with FirstPower’s electricity network infrastructure by a suspected vandal dressed in security uniform.

The yet-to-be-identified individual was immediately electrocuted in the process.

“The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have been contacted and have since evacuated the corpse from the scene, and commenced further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Condemning acts of vandalism and energy theft, the Managing Director of FirstPower Electricity Distribution Company Ltd, Mr. Okechukwu Okafor said that such act undermine efforts towards providing stable and reliable electricity supply to the customers across Anambra State.

He explained that Beyond the significant financial losses and service disruptions caused by such criminal activities, it also endanger the lives of perpetrators and innocent members of the public.

The company however used the opportunity to again appeal to residents and community leaders to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities around electricity installations in their vicinity to FirstPower (via 08161652465 WhatsApp or SMS), or to the nearest security agency.

“Protecting power infrastructure is a collective responsibility, and community cooperation remains vital in safeguarding assets meant to serve the public good.

“FirstPower remains committed to delivering safe, efficient, and improved electricity services to our customers.

We will continue to work closely with security agencies and stakeholders to curb vandalism and ensure adequate protection of our network facilities.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2