Senate decries lack of schools, water, other amenities in boarder communities

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Senate Committee on State and Local Government Affairs has decried the lack of infrastructure and basic social amenities like schools, electricity, water, etc, in border communities in Nigeria which often made residents to cross into neighbouring countries for alternative.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Binos Yaroe (PDP Adamawa South), stated this while presenting the 2025 budget estimates of the Border Communities Development Agency, BCDA, and the National Boundary Commission, NBC, and other agencies under his supervision to the Senate Committee on Appropriations, said the absence of social infrastructure in many úborder communities has made life unbearable for the people.

Specifically, Yaroe alleged that the residents used to give their allegiance to the neighbouring countries where they get access to education and water, among other basic amenities.

He said: “With regards to the Border Community Development Agency, Mr Chairman, our communities at the border, because we do not have facilities for them, sometimes they give their allegiance to neighbouring countries.

“So, some of them have to cross over to neighbouring countries to get some of the social amenities, such as schools. Some even go to get water. So, it is important to provide funds to this agency.”

According to him, the committee made a special provision of N50 billion for BCDA in the 2025 budget through the service-wide vote to address some of the challenges, but yet to be released, which has made it difficult for the agency to carry out its mandate effectively.

“Last year, we made a special case, and the Borders Community Development Agency was provided an amount through the service-wide vote, which will enable them to be able to do some of their work. But unfortunately, because of the non-release of these funds, they have not been able to carry out their duties effectively,” he said.

The chairman also raised concerns about unresolved boundary disputes among states, attributing the problem to inadequate funding for demarcation exercises.

He cited the dispute between Bauchi and Gombe States, where the discovery of oil has heightened tensions over unclear territorial boundaries.

“Because they have not been able to have sufficient funds, there is still a large number of boundaries that have not been demarcated.

“You know, because of the discovery of oil, it has given rise to a crisis between these two states because one state will say this oil is discovered in their state, and the other will say no, it is in their state. Because there is no clear demarcated boundary between them,” Yaroe stressed.

Responding, the committee chairman, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC Ogun West) represented by Senate Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno (APC Borno North), said the agencies require adequate funding to address boundary disputes and improve living conditions in border communities.

According to him, many border communities in Borno State, which share boundaries with Cameroon, project a poor image of Nigeria due to harsh living conditions

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2