Okpebholo condemns attack on ADC members, blames party internal crisis taken too far

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has strongly condemned the recent attack on members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the incident as an internal party crisis that was taken too far.

In a statement personally issued on Tuesday night and made available to the press by the Chief Press Secretary, Dr Patrick Ebogele, the governor expressed sympathy with the affected members of the party, noting that it was unfortunate that certain elements allegedly exploited the peaceful atmosphere of Edo State to perpetrate violence.

According to the statement, “As peace-loving people, the importation of thugs and miscreants from outside the state under the guise of party politics remains totally condemned and will not be tolerated going forward.”

He stressed that, as the Chief Security Officer of the state, he would not stand by and allow Edo to be turned into a theatre of conflict in the name of political rivalry.

“Even though the precise motive behind this attack may not yet be fully known, I strongly believe that the ultimate objective is to discredit Edo State and undermine its reputation as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria,” he stated.

The governor further declared that no amount of political blackmail would sway the people of Edo from supporting a government they hold dear.

He emphasized that politics should center on performance, engagement with the people, and the continuous effort to earn their trust and confidence.

“This is what we are known for, and we will remain committed to that path,” he added.

He argued that when politicians or individuals allegedly orchestrate violence to gain political advantage, it reflects a lack of meaningful value to offer the electorate.

He maintained that as a leading political force in the state, his party welcomes healthy opposition and would not be intimidated by what he described as blackmail or self-inflicted attacks.

While sympathizing with members of the ADC and condemning the incident, the governor advised the party to refrain from directing accusations outside its fold, suggesting that the matter appeared to stem from internal disagreements.

He also appealed to residents of Edo State to remain calm and steadfast in maintaining peace, urging them not to allow the incident to create a negative impression about the state.

“Edo remains a peaceful state, and no one can take that away from us,” he affirmed.

Issuing a note of warning to opposition elements he alleged may be seeking to cause unrest, the governor said all political parties must resolve their internal disputes before organizing events in the state.

He made it clear that any attempt to foment a crisis under the guise of political activities would not be tolerated.

Governor Okpebholo further called on the police and other security agencies to remain vigilant and closely monitor political gatherings that could potentially escalate into violence, reiterating his administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.

