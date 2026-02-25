Ohanaeze hails Nwifuru at 51, says Ebonyi witnessing transformational governance

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has congratulated the Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, on his 51st birthday, describing his leadership as transformative and people-oriented.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ezechi Chukwu, Ohanaeze said the governor’s life and political journey exemplify hard work, resilience, dedication and selfless public service.

The organisation, speaking on behalf of its President-General, Azuta Mbata, noted that Governor Nwifuru’s steady rise from legislative leadership to the office of governor reflects his commitment to good governance and the wellbeing of the people.

According to the statement, Ebonyi State has recorded visible progress under Nwifuru’s administration, particularly in education, infrastructure development, healthcare delivery, youth empowerment and social welfare.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide observes that Governor Nwifuru’s visionary approach to governance continues to inspire confidence and hope among citizens and stakeholders. His dedication to public service stands as a testament to the ideals of responsible leadership,” the statement read.

The group added that the governor’s stewardship has strengthened public trust and positioned Ebonyi State on a path of sustainable development.

As he marks the milestone age of 51, Ohanaeze prayed for the governor’s continued good health, divine wisdom and renewed strength to lead with excellence, while wishing peace and prosperity for his family and the people of Ebonyi State.

“May this new age bring greater success and fulfilment in service to humanity,” the organisation stated.

