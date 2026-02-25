NUPRC seeks deeper ties with NEITI to boost transparency in 2025 licensing round

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Commission Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, has sought a deepened relationship with NEITI which will foster transparency especially amid the 2025 Licensing Round.

Eyesan, who stated this when the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Hon. Musa Sarkin Adar, visited the NUPRC’s corporate headquarters in Abuja, promised to enhance transparency and ensure that the NUPRC’s internal communication are fully digital.

In her words:“We have set for ourselves a 60-day programme to digitise our interactions and communications within the Commission. I can assure you that once we get to day 60, there will be no paper trail within the Commission.

“All our transmissions will be electronic, which also means speed is assured. It means we will be able to trace where we have hiccups,” Eyesan said.

The NUPRC boss said digitising processes often lead to better results like the enforcement of payments of royalties.

“I can tell you without a shadow of doubt that for royalty payments, the default rate was enormous prior to 2025 when the Commission went live on the system. Now, compliance has improved,” Eyesan saiid.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of NEITI said there was a need for the NUPRC to carry the agency along in its operations as this would not only enhance transparency but also deepen investor confidence.

Hon. Adar also urged the Commission to be firm on oil companies that run afoul of the Petroleum Industry Act.

Hon Adar requested NUPRC’s active participation in the 2026 EITI conference to gain insights into EITI implementation standards.

He also sought the Commission’s support for data sharing to boost NEITI’s operations, emphasizing the need for collaboration.”

We are here to seek understanding and we must collaborate”.

