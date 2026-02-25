NASS member, Idu calls for investigation of assassination bid on Obi, others

February 25, 2026
by Peter Anayo03

…condemns action

 

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

 

The member representing Onitsha North and South in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Engr. Emeka Idu, on Wednesday condemned in strong terms the alleged assassination bid on the former presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, former Governor of Edo State, John Oyegun and other top members of African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Benin City, Edo State capital.

He described the said attack as cowardice, barbaric, and a direct assault on Nigeria’s democracy, pointing out that the incident was not just an attack on one individual but an attack on the collective will of Nigerians who believe in peaceful political participation and good governance.

His words, “This was a politically motivated attempt to silence a voice of accountability and hope.

If such acts are allowed to go unpunished, then our democracy is under serious threat,” he said.

He urged the Acting Inspector General of Police, Tunde Disu and other security operatives to immediately identify, arrest, and prosecute all those responsible for the attack, including their sponsors.

He emphasized that there must be no room for impunity in a democratic society like Nigeria where there is freedom of movement and participation

Idu urged the leadership of the National Assembly to as a matter of urgency, take legislative steps to strengthen protections for political figures and citizens at public events, and to enact stiffer penalties for acts of political thuggery and terrorism, stating that the days of impunity must end.

The Federal lawmaker expressed solidarity with Mr. Peter Obi and urged him not to be discouraged, noting that millions of Nigerians stand with him in the struggle for a better and safer nation.

 

