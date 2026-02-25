Nasarawa Lawmaker Ogazi doles out over N50m empowerment to constituents

DAVID CHRISTOPHER, Nasarawa

Member representing Kokona East constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Daniel Ogah Ogazi has distributed 26 motorcycles, 22 sewing machines with cash and a car worths over N50 million to the people of his constituency in order to improve on their standard of living.

Hon. Ogazi (APC) the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business made the distribution yesterday in Garaku, Kokona LGA of the state.

He said that the gesture was part of his continued commitment to change on the lives of the people of his constituency positively.

“This distribution is in the spirit of the holy month as it is a period for us to give alms to the needy, help the sick ones, the poor and love one another” he said.

Hon. Ogazi said that he has done much and still doing his best for the development of Kokona East Constituency.

According to him, Today, I have distributed 26 motorcycles to 26 persons, 22 sewing machines with financial support of N50,000 each to 22 beneficiaries of the sewing machines mostly women and a car.

“I know people that I have given cars, motorcycles, sewing machines among other empowerment in the past and today they have built houses, paid and still paying their children school fees and are taking good care of their family members.

“What I am doing is to improve on the standard of living of the people of my constituency.

“I want to assure you that I will continue to do my best to improve on your standard of living” he said.

Hon. Ogazi urged those who are yet to benefit from his gesture to be patient while assuring that their turns are on the way.

Hon. Ogazi also disclosed that he has drilled many motorized boreholes in his constituency.

“I do culverts, there are times where I donated transformers apart from my intervention in the education, agriculture among others.

There are times that I have given money to people to pay medical bills, school fees among others.

The lawmaker assured of sound and quality representation at the state legislature.

Ogazi urged the people of his constituency and Nigerians to use the holy period to pray for the unity, peace, progress and development of the country.

He also urged his constituents to continue to live in unity and peace, irrespective of their affiliations.

On their parts, Hon. Auwalu Adamu, former Chairman, Kokona LGA, Dr. Neigi Jeriko, Mr Samson Obaya, APC Chairman of Amba Ward, Hon. Mohammed Abdullahi Waziri, Councillor representing Haderi Ward, Hajiya Amina Saidu, a Stakeholder said that they have not seen anybody that loved his people like Hon. Ogazi and commended him for the gesture.

They said that Hon. Ogazi is making them proud through his purposeful and all inclusive leadership as well as his laudable projects across his constituency.

They called on the people of the constituency to continue to mobilise support for Hon. Ogazi to succeed in his House of Representatives ambition for Karu/Keffi/ Kokona Federal constituency come 2027.

They assured Hon. Ogazi of their loyalty and support to succeed.

Earlier, Hon. Affiku Kuje, Director General of Hon. Ogazi Campaign Organization and former Majority Leader, Kokona LGA said that Hon. Ogazi has performed and still performing well in the state legislature.

“Hon. Ogazi has done well in his first and second tenure and is still doing great in this third term.

“He has given jobs, empowerment, assisted and still assisting the people and initiated different projects in our constituency” he said.

He called on them to continued to pray and support Hon. Ogazi to succeed.

Responding, Mrs Talatu Darius Sabo, Mrs Mariam Ibrahim, Mrs Justina Audu, Mr Musa Jibrin, and Hon. Zubairu Sulaiman among other beneficiaries, appreciated Hon. Ogazi for the gesture and prayed God to bless him abundantly.

