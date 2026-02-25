February 25, 2026
Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Itsekiri leaders hail First Lady’s Thursday visit to Warri as a landmark event

by Peter Anayo05

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

 

The Itsekiri Leaders of Thought (ILOT), a prominent socio-cultural group, has welcomed the planned visit of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to the Warri Kingdom on Thursday, February 26, describing it as a highly significant development for the Itsekiri nation.

In a statement issued in Warri on Tuesday, the group praised Senator Tinubu’s distinguished record as a former lawmaker and her exemplary leadership since assuming the role of First Lady. The ILOT leadership expressed pride in her accomplishments and voiced strong optimism about the impact of her visit.

According to the statement signed by the group’s Chairman, Chief Edward Ekpoko, and Secretary, Sir Amorighoye Sunny Mene, the First Lady’s maternal connections to the Warri Kingdom are expected to foster closer ties and attract much-needed developmental projects to both the upland and coastal communities within Itsekiri land.

The group took the opportunity to commend President Bola Tinubu for recent appointments of Itsekiri indigenes to key federal positions, specifically citing Engr. Omatsola Ogbe as Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan as Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Building on this momentum, the Itsekiri leaders appealed to the First Lady to leverage her position to advocate for the urgent commencement of work on critical infrastructure projects. They highlighted the long-awaited Koko–Ogheye–Lagos Highway and the Omadino–Ugborodo Road as projects of utmost importance to the region.

“We call on all Itsekiri sons and daughters to come out in large numbers to warmly welcome the First Lady and her entourage,” the statement concluded. “We are confident that our rich cultural heritage and hospitality will ensure this visit is a truly memorable one.”

 

