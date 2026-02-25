Investiture of Engr.(Dr) Felix Adegboye as 22nd President , Chairman in Council of NIEEE held in Lagos

L-r… Immediate past President, The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers(NIEEE) Engr. Felix Olu: President (NIEEE) Engr. (Dr) Felix Adegboye, his wife, Mrs.Janet Felix Adegboye: all Past Presidents and Fellows of NIEEE: Engr.Titi Omoettu: Engr.Adekunle Makinde: Engr.Gracious Omatseye: Engr.Olafemi Olaniyan: Engr.Kings Adeyemi, during the investiture of Engr. (Dr) Felix Adegboye as the 22nd President and Chairman in Council of NIEEE held in Lagos on 21/2/2026.

L-r … Deputy President, The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE), Engr. Anthony Nwogbo; Vice President (VP), Embedded & Emerging Technologies, NIEEE, Engr.Adebayo Olusodo; VP, Power and *Clean* Energy Section, Engr. Olalekan Olabode; President, NIEEE, Engr. Dr. Felix Adegboye, VP, Avionic and Space Engineering Section, Engr. Dr. Terab Ali, VP, Information and Communication Technology Section; Engr. Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi; VP, Instrumentation, Control and Automation; Engr. Salami *Jimoh*and Immediate Past President, *Engr* Felix Olu, during the Investiture Ceremony of Engr. Adegboye as the 22nd President and Chairman-in-Council of NIEEE.

L-r …Immediate past President, The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers(NIEEE) Engr. Felix Olu: Decorating the 22nd President (NIEEE) Engineer(Dr) Felix Adegboye.

L-r … Board Member, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Olu Ogunduyile; immediate past President (NSE) Engr Margaret Aina Oguntala; VP, Information and Communication Technology Section; Engr. Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi; (middle).

From 2nd left …Immediate past President (NSE) Engr Margaret Aina Oguntala; VP, Information and Communication Technology Section; Engr. Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi and Engr Ebere Ulonna, during the investiture of Engr. (Dr) Felix Adegboye as the 22nd President and Chairman of the Council of NIEEE held at Lagos Marriott hotel ikeja on 21/2/2026—courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

