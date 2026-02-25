Idris seeks robust funding for Information Ministry in 2026 budget

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says he is optimistic the 2026 budget will meet the ministry’s operational requirements.

Idris spoke on Tuesday after the executive session of the 2026 Joint Budget Defence Meeting with the National Assembly committees in Abuja.

He urged lawmakers to ensure adequate funding for the ministry and its agencies to enable them discharge their statutory mandate effectively.

“At the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, we are responsible for ensuring Nigerians are informed, enlightened and educated about government programmes and policies.

“All national priorities ought to be articulated by the Minister of Information. Without proper funding, this responsibility cannot be effectively achieved. We are on the same page with the National Assembly,” he said.

He expressed hope that lawmakers would secure sufficient funding for the ministry and its agencies to enhance public awareness of the administration’s policies.

“We are doing our best with available resources, but we must do better. When funding improves, especially for the National Orientation Agency, our impact will be greater,” he said.

Idris stressed that agencies, including the Nigerian Television Authority, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Voice of Nigeria and News Agency of Nigeria, require adequate funding.

“I know Mr President is keen to ensure we receive necessary support so Nigerians are better informed and enlightened,” he added.

He thanked the joint Senate and House committees for last year’s efforts to improve the ministry’s funding.

“We were here last year and they made serious attempts to secure proper funding for us.

“We did not achieve much then, but during today’s executive session, they renewed their passionate appeal,” he said.

He noted that the House Committee Chairman had pledged to take the matter up with National Assembly leadership.

On 2025 budget performance, Idris said government policy commitments would account for about 70 per cent of allocations into 2026.

“Our capital allocation for 2026 stands at N1.434 billion, while overhead is N1.27 billion.

“In 2025, personnel costs were appropriated at N5.588 billion, with additional allocations amounting to N932.05 billion,” he said.

