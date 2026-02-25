Hazmat tutors 600 male students as ambassadors of societal change

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The wife of the Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, has advised children, especially boy-child to become ambassadors of societal change and strive for excellence in their careers.

Speaking at the 2nd day of the 2026 4-Day residential workshop with the theme ‘Reorienting the boy-child to become an ambassador of societal change,’ held at St.Gregory College, Ikoyi for 600 boys selected from secondary schools across the State, Hamzat said the initiative was a timely and strategic effort at guiding young boys towards becoming responsible, confident and purposeful individuals.

The ongoing programme tagged ‘Boy-Child Initiative’ is an initiative of the Lagos First Lady, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking at the event, Hamzqt said, “Responsibility, resilience, and self-belief will serve as the foundation of your sources. Always remember that your voices define your future. Strive for excellence in your academics. This workshop provides you with a unique opportunity to learn, grow and discover your potential, embrace every lesson, every interaction and every experience with an open mind and a willing heart.

“Let this be the beginning of a journey that will empower you to rise above negative influences and become positive examples to your peers. Your voice, your conduct, and your actions have the power to inspire change.

“Take this initiative seriously and commit yourself to becoming responsible, respectful, and visionary young men who will contribute meaningfully to the progress of Lagos State and our nation. Let your life reflect excellence. Let your life reflect excellence. Let your parents be proud of you and let Nigeria be proud of you, “ Hazmat advised the boys.

She commended Mrs Sanwo-Olu for the initiative and her ‘unwavering commitment to the unfolding development of the boy child.’

In her remarks, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said the initiative was conceived out of the need to give boy children the right attention, guidance, and opportunities required to grow into responsible, confident, and productive members of society.

She noted that over the years, boy children have lacked adequate orientation and proper attention, adding that the workshop would empower the participants’to become well-rounded individuals.

“In today’s world, our boys face numerous challenges: peer pressure, negative societal influences, substance abuse, and emotional struggles that often go unaddressed. It is, therefore, our collective responsibility as parents, leaders, and stakeholders to provide the right support systems to help them navigate these challenges successfully,” she said.

