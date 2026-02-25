February 25, 2026
Trending now

Civil Society Coalition Calls on Sanwo-Olu Not to Rescind Demolition Decision

CIBN pledges support for ACAMB as new President, unveils plans

Enugu takes the spotlight as Mbah declares 2nd Tech Festival open

Hazmat tutors 600 male students as ambassadors of societal change

Makoko: Coalition urges Sanwo-Olu not to rescind evacuation of residents under high…

Ex-CBN director hails MPC for cutting interest rate

Okpebholo condemns attack on ADC members, blames party internal crisis taken too…

2026 Budget: Senate endorses ₦140bn SEDC proposal

Ohanaeze hails Nwifuru at 51, says Ebonyi witnessing transformational governance

Expectations, as Oil workers meet presidential committee today over Executive Order 9

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Hazmat tutors 600 male students as ambassadors of societal change

by Peter Anayo04

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

The wife of the Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, has advised children, especially boy-child to become ambassadors of societal change and strive for excellence in their careers.

Speaking at the 2nd day of the 2026 4-Day residential workshop with the theme ‘Reorienting the boy-child to become an ambassador of societal change,’ held at St.Gregory College, Ikoyi for 600 boys selected from secondary schools across the State, Hamzat said the initiative was a timely and strategic effort at guiding young boys towards becoming responsible, confident and purposeful individuals.

The ongoing programme tagged ‘Boy-Child Initiative’ is an initiative of the Lagos First Lady, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking at the event, Hamzqt said, “Responsibility, resilience, and self-belief will serve as the foundation of your sources. Always remember that your voices define your future. Strive for excellence in your academics. This workshop provides you with a unique opportunity to learn, grow and discover your potential, embrace every lesson, every interaction and every experience with an open mind and a willing heart.

“Let this be the beginning of a journey that will empower you to rise above negative influences and become positive examples to your peers. Your voice, your conduct, and your actions have the power to inspire change.

“Take this initiative seriously and commit yourself to becoming responsible, respectful, and visionary young men who will contribute meaningfully to the progress of Lagos State and our nation. Let your life reflect excellence. Let your life reflect excellence. Let your parents be proud of you and let Nigeria be proud of you, “ Hazmat advised the boys.

She commended Mrs Sanwo-Olu for the initiative and her ‘unwavering commitment to the unfolding development of the boy child.’

In her remarks, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said the initiative was conceived out of the need to give boy children the right attention, guidance, and opportunities required to grow into responsible, confident, and productive members of society.

She noted that over the years, boy children have lacked adequate orientation and proper attention, adding that the workshop would empower the participants’to become well-rounded individuals.

“In today’s world, our boys face numerous challenges: peer pressure, negative societal influences, substance abuse, and emotional struggles that often go unaddressed. It is, therefore, our collective responsibility as parents, leaders, and stakeholders to provide the right support systems to help them navigate these challenges successfully,” she said.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

FG pegs tertiary admission age at 16

Editor

Digital Revolution Hits FCT Schools as Council Approves ₦995 Million for Laptops

Editor

NNPP Chieftain Ajadi congratulates new NUJ President……Urges Yahaya to combat quackery in profession

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO