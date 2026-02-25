February 25, 2026
Trending now

Civil Society Coalition Calls on Sanwo-Olu Not to Rescind Demolition Decision

CIBN pledges support for ACAMB as new President, unveils plans

Enugu takes the spotlight as Mbah declares 2nd Tech Festival open

Hazmat tutors 600 male students as ambassadors of societal change

Makoko: Coalition urges Sanwo-Olu not to rescind evacuation of residents under high…

Ex-CBN director hails MPC for cutting interest rate

Okpebholo condemns attack on ADC members, blames party internal crisis taken too…

2026 Budget: Senate endorses ₦140bn SEDC proposal

Ohanaeze hails Nwifuru at 51, says Ebonyi witnessing transformational governance

Expectations, as Oil workers meet presidential committee today over Executive Order 9

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

Ex-CBN director hails MPC for cutting interest rate

by Peter Anayo07

Dr Titus Okunrounmu, former Director, Research Department, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has lauded the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for cutting the interest rate by 50 basis points.

Okunrounmu gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota.

He said that the MPC’s decision to lower the rates was good and in the right direction to help the economy recover fully.

“I think the policy is in the right direction, aimed at stabilising the inflation rate.” the ex-director said.
Okurounmu, however, advised the MPC to implement more policies to further bring down the prices of goods and services in order to stimulate economic growth.

NAN reports that the MPC at its 304th meeting held from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24 in Abuja, cut the MPR by 50 basis points representing 26.50 per cent.

The committee also adjusted the asymmetric corridor to +50/-450 basis points around the MPR, retained the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for Deposit Money Banks at 45 per cent and 16 per cent for Merchant Banks, and maintained the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Afriland Properties appoints Emodi as MD/CEO

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Moniepoint is a true Nigerian success story, says Amb. Tuggar, Foreign Affairs Minister 

Editor

LG Electronics’ Solar borehole excites Illah community

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO