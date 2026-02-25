Delta police seize 1,520 illicit drug packets, arrest suspected cultist, armed robber

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

The Delta State Police Command has recorded major breakthroughs in its fight against crime, intercepting 1,520 packets of illicit drugs and arresting a suspected armed robber and cultist in separate intelligence-led operations across the state.

The operations were carried out under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Aina Adesola, as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks and curb violent crime.

Police operatives attached to the Eagle Net Special Squad on 13 February 2026 at about 10.30pm intercepted a white J5 bus with registration number 7BGT 60LG during a routine stop-and-search operation along the Asaba–Agbor Expressway near Northwest Filling Station.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 1,520 packets of Tramadol and Swinol tablets concealed beneath company machines.

The driver, Ebuka Dominion, 30, from Aguta Local Government Area of Anambra State, and the motor boy, Emmanuel Terdule, 30, from Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, were arrested at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the drugs were intended for distribution.

Acting on intelligence obtained during interrogation, operatives later arrested Peter Etim Akpan, 47, from Nibiaya Uruan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, who is alleged to be the owner of the consignment.

Investigations are ongoing to track down other members of the syndicate.

In a separate operation on 22 February 2026 at about 3.20pm, operatives of the CP Special Assignment Team arrested a 23-year-old suspect linked to a series of robberies within Warri metropolis.

The suspect, Collins Darlington of Ughewughe community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, was apprehended at Otor Uweku area of Ughelli town following coordinated surveillance based on credible intelligence.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly led officers to a bush in the Jedo area of Warri where a locally made gun had been buried.

The firearm was recovered. Police said the suspect confessed to being a member of the Aye Confraternity and admitted involvement in several door-to-door robbery incidents in Warri.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang.

CP Adesola reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to intelligence-driven policing and the protection of lives and property.

He urged members of the public to continue supporting the police with credible and timely information to sustain the fight against crime across Delta State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed the development in a statement issued in Asaba on 25 February 2026.

