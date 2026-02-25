Civil Society Coalition Calls on Sanwo-Olu Not to Rescind Demolition Decision

A coalition of civil society organisations – Coalition for Good Governance, CGG has urged the Lagos State Government not to reverse the ongoing clearance of buildings erected under high-tension power lines in Makoko, while calling for immediate implementation of a comprehensive development plan for the waterfront community.

Addressing journalists in Lagos on Wednesday, the group described the situation as another chapter in the long-running tensions between the Lagos State Government and residents of Makoko, a waterfront settlement that has repeatedly come under scrutiny over safety and environmental concerns.

While acknowledging the hardship and loss of livelihoods resulting from the demolitions, the coalition urged residents and the public not to view the matter sentimentally, warning that ignoring safety violations could lead to catastrophe.

“We have watched with bated breath, but not amused by the blame game between the Lagos State government and the residents of Makoko, a waterfront settlement that has become a recurring decimal for demolitions by successive administrations in the state over the arbitrary springing up of residential and other structures under high tension power lines and in uninhabitable conditions for human living.

“For the records, we are all living witnesses to the fact that parts of the Makoko community were demolished by the Lagos State government in 2005 and 2012 as part of its efforts to clean up the community because of its threat to human and public safety.

“For decades, Makoko stood as one of Lagos’ most controversial urban spaces. To city planners and urban development advocates, it is an eyesore, a floating slum that highlights the city’s planning failures, which needs to be addressed to save lives and guarantee public safety.

“Makoko’s challenges are undeniable, as it is estimated to have a population between 80,000 and 250,000 residents, many living in stilted wooden homes over the Lagos Lagoon, with limited access to sanitation, clean water, electricity and waste management. Its residents rely heavily on artisanal fishing and informal trade, making them economically vulnerable.

“It’s a fact that successive governments in Lagos State have long labelled Makoko an environmental and security hazard, citing living under high tension power lines, flooding, fire risks and unplanned structures as justification for its action. From a regulatory standpoint, these concerns are valid, in order and something ought to be done to correct the observed anomalies.

Above all, the group demanded renewed sincerity, trust and transparency from both government officials and community representatives, noting that past engagements appeared to have been undermined by communication gaps and competing interests.

“As we await further intervention on the matter, we are hereby demanding an immediate action to ensure the implementation of the government urban development programme for Makoko to avert any clear and avoidable disaster.

“We are also calling on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu not to rescind from ensuring the place is cleared immediately as it will be of great advantage to the people of Makoko, Lagos State and Nigerians as a whole if people are evacuated alive than moving thousands of dead bodies if a single string of that high tension power line drops inside the lagoon, God forbid.

“We are also demanding utmost sincerity from all parties in the new arrangements going forward because past engagements seem to have exposed the lack of sincerity, trust and communication lacuna, which has been exploited for interests other than the good of the people of Makoko in particular and Lagos State in general.”

Addressing the Press conference under the Coalition for Good Governance (CGG): were Nelson Ekujumi; Razaq Oladosu; Peter Oparah; Rotimi Falola; Uche Nnadozie; Elijah Ajanu; Shola Omolola, Biola Ogunsanya and Shafiu Mohammed.