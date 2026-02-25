Barkin Ladi killing: Jos North LG stakeholders condemn reprisal attacks

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The stakeholders in Jos North local government area of Plateau, has vehemently condemned the reprisal attack meted against the innocent citizens of the locality following the aftermath of the security breach in Barkin-Ladi local government area on Sunday evening.

Recalled some youths from Jos North LGA on Monday 23rd February 2026, were attacked by irate-mob who claimed to be protesting the Sunday evening attack which occurred in Dorowa Babuje community of Barkin-Ladi LGA where 10 people were reportedly killed by gunmen.

Daily Champion reports that ugly scenario generate tense within Jos metropolis as it took the intervention of security agencies and stakeholders to brought the situation under control.

The stakeholders who lend their voices during a security council meeting held on Tuesday at the Jos North council secretariat, demanding the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators with immediate effects.

The Executive chairman of Jos North local government council, Barr. John Christopher described incident as an inhuman, senseless, and uncalled-for act that claimed the lives of young, promising sons of the council, who were simply on their way to conduct legitimate business.

Christopher believe with genuine and credible intelligence, the perpetrators should be brought to justice.

According to him, “this meeting is an opportunity to acknowledge the pain caused by this tragedy and to collectively condemn the murder of our young children in the strongest terms.

“We must not allow this dastardly act to disrupt the peace we have worked hard to achieve. While we acknowledge the pain and barbarity of this incident, our commitment to peace and community cohesion remains unwavering”, Christopher noted.

He appreciates Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s swift response to the incident as he engaged relevant stakeholders within the local government towards ensuring calmness.

The council chairman while extending condolence those who lost loved ones, also charged community leaders to redouble their efforts in constant interface with people to achieve lasting peace in the locality, Plateau and Nigeria.

Member representing Jos Northwest constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Mark Sunday Nah, promised that as a representative of the people, “we will not relent. We will carry out the necessary follow-ups to ensure that justice is served.I will also report back to the hallowed chamber on this matter.

“Enough is enough. The blood that has been shed on the Plateau is more than enough”, he mentioned.

However, the commissioner of Police Plateau State command, CP Bassey Ewah represented by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), A Division, Victor Elias assured that security agencies are doing everything possible to prevent future occurrences and to fish out the perpetrators of this barbaric act so that justice can take its course.

