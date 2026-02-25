AIICO 2026 agency retreat honours outstanding sales champions

AIICO Insurance Plc brought together its Annual Agency Retreat recently in the historic city of Abeokuta, Ogun State, reaffirming its commitment to celebrating excellence, strengthening professionalism, and deepening insurance penetration across Nigeria.

The annual retreat serves as a platform to appreciate, reward, and strategically engage the company’s financial advisors, whose footprint spans communities across the country. The financial advisors from regional offices nationwide converged in Abeokuta for the highly anticipated gathering, reflecting the strength and reach of AIICO’s retail distribution network.

In one of the executive sessions, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun described the ongoing evolution of industry standards as the most significant regulatory shift in over two decades, noting that its emphasis on stronger compliance, risk-based capital, and digitization aligns with AIICO’s culture of governance, discipline, and innovation. He reaffirmed the company’s readiness to lead in a more structured and technology-driven era, charging agency leaders to execute with professionalism, ownership, and measurable performance.

The highlight of the weekend was the Awards Night held on Saturday, February 21, where outstanding performers were recognized for exceptional production and consistency. Mrs. Ego Uzochukwu emerged as the overall best-performing agency for the year, improving from her second-place ranking in the previous year. She was followed by Mr. Henry Onwuchekwa while Mr. Lawson Njoku secured third place. Notably, the awards celebrated the top 10 leaders who expertly manage and mentor teams of financial advisors that delivered billion-naira gross written premiums (GWP) across regions – demonstrating the scale and impact of AIICO’s agency force. In addition, awards were presented across 10 other performance categories.

Speaking during the awards ceremony, Mr. Gbenga Ilori, Executive Director and Head of Retail Business Division, commended the financial advisors for their resilience and drive. “In spite of macroeconomic headwinds, you have remained bold, undaunted, and committed to delivering outstanding results. Your performance is a testament to your professionalism, your belief in our value proposition, and your determination to win in every market you serve,” he said.

The evening also featured long-service recognition awards, celebrating loyalty and dedication within the agency force. Honourees were recognized across the 10, 15, and 20-year categories. Three individuals were celebrated for 25 years of service, two for 30 years, and two — Mr. Odozi Christopher and Mr. Bernard Showunmi, for 35 years. Mazi Okoroafor Chijioke was specially recognized for an extraordinary 40 years of dedicated service, earning admiration and applause from the audience.

Beyond the strategy sessions and awards, the retreat offered a refreshing and vibrant atmosphere, complete with live band performances, fine dining, and rich networking opportunities. The event was well attended by the management of AIICO Insurance Plc, alongside the leadership teams of its subsidiary companies, all of whom stormed Abeokuta to celebrate and support the retail agency force.

The retreat closed on a high note, reinforcing AIICO’s commitment to building a high-performance sales culture anchored on professionalism, innovation, and disciplined execution, while honouring the people who continue to drive insurance inclusion across Nigeria.

AIICO Insurance is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria, with a 60-year record of accomplishment in delivering quality service to its clients. Founded in 1963, AIICO provides life and general insurance, health insurance, and investment management services to create and protect wealth for individuals, families, and corporate customers.