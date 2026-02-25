Again, Reps Committee issues 24hrs ultimatum to MD of Fed Govt Agency for non-appearance

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy has given a 24 hours ultimatum to the Managing Director, Nigeria Rural Electrification Agency, NREA, Mr Abba Aliyu to appear before it or face severe legislative sanctions.

The Chairman of the House Committee Hon Afam Victor Ogene gave the ultimatum yesterday at the National Assembly Abuja shortly after his panel’s investigative hearing was declared open by the House Speaker,Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

Ogene disclosed that the summon became necessary to enable those agencies summoned by his panel answer vital questions affecting their agencies.

In his welcome remarks, Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Abbas stressed the urgent need to reposition Nigeria’s energy sector for sustainable growth.

Represented at the event by the Deputy House Majority Leader Hon. Abdullahi Halim, the speaker described the probe as a crucial parliamentary exercise mandated by the House under his leadership to strengthen oversight and ensure accountability in the renewable energy sector across the country.

Speaker Abbas also urged participants to approach the process with patriotism and transparency stressing that the hearing was not adversarial but a fact-finding mission aimed at enhancing systemic efficiency as well as in safeguarding institutional integrity, and promoting national development.

The House presiding officer had lamented that persistent electricity challenges and the heavy reliance on generators by businesses and households have imposed severe economic burdens on Nigerians.

He explained that these concerns largely informed the amendment of the former power legislation and the enactment of the Electricity Act 2023, which provides a comprehensive and integrated framework for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, with deliberate inclusion of renewable energy in the nation’s energy mix.

Highlighting global concerns over climate change and carbon emissions, the Speaker informed that Nigeria as a country must align with the worldwide shift toward safer and more sustainable energy sources.

He nonetheless maintained that the 10th National Assembly took a historic step by establishing, for the first time, a dedicated Committee on Renewable Energy in order to provide focused oversight on the implementation of renewable energy policies and projects.

Speaker Abbas also expressed optimism that the deliberations would help unlock the vast renewable energy potential needed to bridge the country’s energy gap and drive sustainable economic growth.

During the technical session, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ogene urged his Committee members to be firm with determination to probe beyond the surface in order to proffer solution to myriads of challenges currently bedeviling the country energy sector.

Earlier, he had disclosed his committee’s jurisdiction adding that such include a thorough oversight of critical agencies such as the Nigeria Nuclear Regulatory Authority and the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission as well as the other renewable energy institutions in the country.

It was gathered that the investigative hearing, followed a House resolution reached on October 22, 2025 which mandated the House Committee to probe the domiciliation of green energy projects across Ministry, Departments, Agencies, MDAs, compliance with due process along with the probing of foreign grants and investments in the sector since 2015.

Ogene also called for strict openness from all stakeholders, reiterating that energy security remains central to Nigeria’s economic stability.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2