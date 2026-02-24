Women Affairs Ministry, NPC partner on birth registry , gender database

February 24, 2026
Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 24, 2026

by Peter Anayo01

 

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

Honourable Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim,fsi has expressed the ministry’s willingness to collaborate with the National Population Commission (NPC), particularly in the areas of community mobilization and sensitization of women for active participation in NPC activities, including continuous Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) processes and the forthcoming Population and Housing Census.

 

The Honourable Minister disclosed this when she received a delegation from the National Population Commission led by it’s Chairman, Dr. Aminu Yusuf,  during a courtesy visit in her office in Abuja.

 

This was contained in the statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ahmed Lawan Danbazau.

 

The Minister highlighted various challenges faced by women in society, emphasizing that reliable population data provides a foundation for crafting targeted solutions.

 

“These are the kind of issues we want to address together, ensuring that children are properly registered, whether at the community level or in hospitals, and that we have the opportunity to study and understand our population dynamics,” Hajia Imaan stated.

 

She further reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to promoting inclusive national development in decision-making through a reliable data base  with emphasis on gender equity, the protection of children, and the empowerment of families.

 

Earlier, the  Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC), Dr. Aminu Yusuf,  reaffirmed his Agencies commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to advance gender-responsive policies, expand birth registration coverage, and improve access to reliable population data for national development.

 

He expressed appreciation for the warm reception and emphasized the Ministry’s critical role in promoting the welfare, protection, and empowerment of women, children, and families across Nigeria.

 

He noted that as the custodian of population statistics and Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS), the NPC remains committed to producing reliable and timely data to guide evidence-based policy making, equitable service delivery, and inclusive national planning.

 

Highlighting areas of cooperation, the NPC Chairman identified the strengthening of birth registration, particularly for the girl child, as a key priority, explaining that birth registration provides every child with a legal identity, the first step towards accessing education, healthcare, and social protection services.

 

He commended the Ministry for its exemplary leadership, especially in preparation for the 70th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), where both agencies are expected to contribute to discussions on advancing the rights of the girl child and women of reproductive age.

 

