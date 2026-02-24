Wike commissions 54 construction equipment for Edo LGAs, commends Okpebholo’s grassroots economic vision

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), His Excellency Nyesom Wike, has commissioned 54 construction equipment procured by the Edo State Government for the 18 Local Government Councils, describing the initiative as a major boost to grassroots economic development.

Commissioning the equipment, Wike praised the governor’s commitment to rural development and economic empowerment at the grassroots.

He said, “You have demonstrated that you love the economy of the local government. You have demonstrated that development must go to the rural areas.

You have laid the foundation for Mr. President to be re-elected,”

He added, “Let me tell you, as the other opponent was busy deceiving people buying corn on the road, Mr. President was busy developing the FCT. FCT has 62 councillors, APC took 45, PDP took 17.

This shows the ruling party from the opposition party.”

In his address, Governor Monday Okpebholo described the handover as a strategic step in strengthening local government administration and delivering development to rural communities.

The governor said, “Today marks a significant step in our commitment to grassroot development in Edo State in line with our SHINE Agenda,”

He stressed that development must not be centralized. “Development must not be concentrated at the centre; it must reach every village, every community and every ward.

Our local governments must have the capacity to deliver practical governance for the Edo people.”

Governor Okpebholo further emphasized the purpose of the equipment, stating:

“These machines are tools of transformation. They are meant to open rural roads, improve drainage, support sanitation, and accelerate local infrastructure delivery.

They are not for show. They are not for storage. They are for work.”

He added that the equipment belongs to the people of Edo State and must be deployed transparently and maintained properly for public use.

Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, said governance is about identifying with the ordinary man and using political will to protect their interests.

He said, “By the governor’s actions, he is demonstrating that under his watch the local government will be developed in Edo State.

Gov. Okpebholo is changing the narrative, bringing development to Edo people across all sectors of the Edo economy,”

Speaking on behalf of council chairmen, the ALGON Chairman and Chairman of Etsako East Local Government Area, Hon. Sunny Ekpeson, described the commissioning as a celebration of practical governance and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said, “We are here to take the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President to the grassroots. Governance stopped during the time of Adams Oshiomhole and it has resumed again now during the time of Monday Okpebholo,”

He noted that the event demonstrates that Governor Okpebholo is not interfering in local government administration, adding that infrastructural development is now visible across the state.

The APC Chairman in Edo State, Jarrett Tenebe, said the party has succeeded in driving out bad governance, noting that Governor Okpebholo has brought practical governance and visible development.

“I advised the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) not to come into Edo State as the governor is working and the state is not for other political parties,”

Tenebe said, urging opposition parties not to constitute obstacles to development.

He added that no opposition could stop the 3.5 million votes promised to President Tinubu.

Also speaking, the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Edo State, Edesili Anani Okpebholo, commended the administration for driving development to the grassroots.

“We thank him for the inclusion of women in governance. Edo women will support Governor Okpebholo’s vision of ensuring Edo delivers the state for APC come 2027,” she said, noting improvements in security, healthcare services and agriculture.

The ceremony, held in Benin City, was attended by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa; the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor Esq; the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, RT Hon Blessing Agbebaku; and members of the Edo State House of Assembly; the 18 local government council chairmen, party leaders and other stakeholders.

The event marked a major milestone in the state government’s effort to strengthen local government capacity and entrench practical governance across Edo State.

Cancels 485 Abuja land titles after failed verification

In another development, The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has approved the cancellation of 485 land documents in Abuja after they failed to meet verification standards set by the authorities.

The affected documents were nullified following an extensive review conducted by the Department of Land Administration in collaboration with the Abuja Geographic Information Systems.

Officials said that the documents did not pass authenticity checks, with many confirmed to be fake.

In a public notice issued by the Federal Capital Territory Administration on Monday and marked as Batch I, authorities confirmed that the invalid applications had been removed from the regularisation database. The notice specifically addressed applicants who had submitted Area Council land documents for validation.

“This is to inform the general public, particularly applicants who submitted Area Council land documents for regularisation, that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has approved the nullification or cancellation of applications that failed the necessary official checks for genuineness and have been confirmed to be fake,” the notice read.

The cancelled documents span several Area Councils and layouts. In the Bwari Area Council, the affected locations include Ushafa Village Expansion Scheme, Ushafa Extension and Dawaki Extension 1.

Within the Abuja Municipal Area Council, impacted districts include Kurudu-Jikwoyi Relocation, Kurudu Commercial, Karu Village Extension, Nyanya Phase IV Extension, Jikwoyi Residential, Sabon Lugbe and Lugbe I Extension.

Kuchiyako One layout in the Kuje Area Council was also listed among the affected areas.

Those affected include the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Ministry of Justice Staff Multi-purpose Cooperative Society among others.

Under Nigerian law, all land within the FCT is vested in the Federal Government. Certificates of Occupancy and other land titles must be processed through the office of the FCT Minister and formalised by AGIS.

The latest action comes amid ongoing land administration reforms initiated by the FCTA to address longstanding challenges, including forged documents, double allocations and irregular grants allegedly issued by some Area Councils.

The cancellations form part of a broader regularisation exercise that has been underway for months.

The background to the reforms dates back to last year, when the FCTA disclosed that only 8,287 out of 261,914 Area Council land documents submitted between 2006 and 2023 had been screened.

The 8,287 vetted land documents represented just 3.2 per cent of the total submissions, leaving 253,627 documents pending in the database.

